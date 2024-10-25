Your tip
Ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger Reveals She Was Texting Liam Payne Day He Died: 'I Will Forever Cherish and Treasure the Time We Had Together'

Nicole Scherzinger revealed she had been comunicating with Liam Payne before he died.

By:

Oct. 25 2024

Nicole Scherzinger was in communication with Liam Payne the day he died, the singer has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Pussycat Doll, 46, posted a loving tribute on Instagram in which she told how she had been exchanging texts with the late singer.

stus image templates
Payne and Scherzinger had been shooting a Netlfix show called Building The Band alongside Kelly Rowland.

Scherzinger also said she would "forever cherish and treasure" the time they had together in the post, which also included snaps of the pair alongside ex-Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, 43.

Payne knew Scherzinger well from her time as a judge on the UK X Factor, when she helped show boss Simon Cowell put One Direction together after the fivesome had entered the show as solo artists.

Embedded Image
Payne died last Wednesday afer falling from his hotel balcony.

Scherzinger wrote: "Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago."

The trio had wrapped filming for new Netflix show Building The Band just two months before his tragic death in Argentina, aged just 31.

Embedded Image
Scherzinger helped put One Direction together during her time on the UK X Factor.

She continued in her post: "It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently.

"We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.

"It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.

Embedded Image
One Direction went onto become one of the biggest boybands of all time.

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will 'miss you' my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Payne died last week after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

Embedded Image
Payne would be "cherished and treasured forever" by Scherzinger.

On Wednesday, Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 37, broke her silence following his tragic death, revealing the pair were set to marry.

She wrote on Instagram: "I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now.

"You brought me so much happiness and positivity to everyone - millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.

Embedded Image
Scherzinger was a judge on the X Factor when Payne auditioned.

"You are - because I can't say were - my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did.

"Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side.

"Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.

"Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life."

Embedded Image
Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy posted a tribute this week claiming the tragic star planned to marry her.

Cassidy promised her late boyfriend: "I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go."

On the subject of marriage, she added: "A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it."

Payne's note read: "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.

"Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

