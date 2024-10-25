Frustrated Wynonna Judd ‘Finally Washes Hands’ Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: ‘She’s an Emotional Mess’

Frustrated Wynonna Judd is finally washing her hands of her ex-con daughter – who's now a fugitive from the law after skipping a Georgia court appearance and going on the lam.

That's the word of insiders who told RadarOnline.com the Have Mercy singer, 60, plans to cut off financial support for tattooed trainwreck Grace Kelley, 28, and seek full custody of her two-year-old grandchild, Kaliyah.