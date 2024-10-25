Frustrated Wynonna Judd ‘Finally Washes Hands’ Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: ‘She’s an Emotional Mess’
Frustrated Wynonna Judd is finally washing her hands of her ex-con daughter – who's now a fugitive from the law after skipping a Georgia court appearance and going on the lam.
That's the word of insiders who told RadarOnline.com the Have Mercy singer, 60, plans to cut off financial support for tattooed trainwreck Grace Kelley, 28, and seek full custody of her two-year-old grandchild, Kaliyah.
Grace, one of Judd's two kids with first hubby Arch Kelley, blew off a hearing to answer to three misdemeanor charges – driving with a suspended license, failing to wear protective headgear on a motorcycle and eluding a police officer – so a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
The charges stem from an August 3 encounter, in which cops said the hellcat refused to pull over – even though lawmen were in a "clearly marked patrol vehicle using lights and siren to stop."
A source said: "Wynonna says she is climbing off this merry-go-round of drama. She's willing to shoulder some of the blame for the total mess Grace's life has become, but she says it has to stop here."
Grace's disappearing act came after she served 60 days behind bars in Alabama for public lewdness after cops said she wandered topless along a road while holding a sign reading "Ride 4 a Ride!"
The troubled addict has endured six stints in jail in the last seven years, beginning with a 2017 case in which she pleaded guilty to manufacturing and selling crystal meth.
Another mole said Wynonna is throwing in the towel on Grace – who she once called the "strongest Judd woman" in what's been a troubled family.
Wynonna was devastated in 2022 when her mom, Naomi – partner in the famed singing duo The Judds, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Now insiders have revealed Wynonna is struggling to stay strong for Kaliyah's sake.
Grace gave birth to the tot in March 2022 during a prison furlough while serving a sentence for a parole violation – just one month before 76-year-old Naomi's suicide.
The source explained"Kaliyah has been in Wynonna's care through all of Grace's recent crime sprees.
"She's preparing to go to court to gain full legal custody of her granddaughter. And with the total disaster Grace's life has become, Wynonna knows she's in no position to put up much of a fight."
