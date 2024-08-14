Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd Marriage Crisis: Grieving Singer ‘Too Clingy’ With Husband Since Mom Naomi Judd’s Suicide: ‘She Wants Him on the Road With Her’

Wynonna Judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd’s clingy behavior with husband Cactus Moser has been exaggerated since the death of her mother, Naomi.

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Wynonna Judd hates to be apart from hubby Cactus Moser since her mom, Naomi, took her own life in 2022 – but the country star’s packed concert schedule is making her separation anxiety worse and throwing a new wrench into their relationship, according to sources.

The singer, 60, is hassling the 67-year-old one-legged drummer to join her as she gallivants from Wisconsin to Nevada throughout 2024 — but RadarOnline.com can reveal her behavior is wearing on her spouse of 12 years.

An insider said: “She says it would be wonderful if he joined her — and maybe performed a song or two with her onstage.

Article continues below advertisement
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser
Source: MEGA

Naomi took her life in 2022, leaving a note behind which instructed Wynonna was not allowed at her funeral.

They’ve performed together before and like doing the couples act. This time, though, it’s more about Wynonna’s need to feel secure during this sensitive time — as opposed to fun. Cactus is her security blanket, her go-to source of comfort and support, and she can’t go half a day without him.”

The source added: “She’s always been on the needy side — but Naomi’s tragic passing has made Wynonna stick to him like glue.”

According to the insider, pals now worry what Wynonna would do without him.

Continuing, the source said: “Cactus wouldn’t dream of leaving her alone — but he’s being run ragged.”

Article continues below advertisement
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser
Source: MEGA

Wynonna has previously taken her hubby on tour, but sources stated this time comes from a place of desperation than of fun.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at the time of her death, Naomi left a soul-crushing note barring her daughter from her funeral.

The note read: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”

Speaking six months after her mother’s suicide, Wynonna said: “I can’t quite wrap my head around it and I don't know that I ever will. That she left the way she did. That’s how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don’t know. Sometimes there are no answers.”

Article continues below advertisement
Wynonna Judd
Source: MEGA

The singer said she didn't know if she could ever "wrap (her) head around" her mother's suicide in an interview six months after Naomi's death.

MORE ON:
Wynonna Judd
Article continues below advertisement

Wynonna has also been dealing with stressors around her daughter Grace Kelley’s troubled life.

Since 2024, the 27-year-old has been arrested two times. In April, Grace Kelley was arrested in Alabama and charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

A week later, the police department also tacked on a charge for soliciting prostitution, claiming the troubled woman had exposed her breasts on the side of the highway while holding a sign which read: “Ride for a ride.”

Article continues below advertisement
Grace Kelley
Source: MEGA

The singer is also dealing her daughter’s struggles as the 27-year-old has been arrested two times in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, she was arrested again in Georgia on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and not using motorcycle equipment properly.

Grace has been in and out of trouble with the law since 2016 when she was arrested for possession of meth.

Wynonna has not addressed her daughter’s most recent legal trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.