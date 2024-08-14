Wynonna Judd Marriage Crisis: Grieving Singer ‘Too Clingy’ With Husband Since Mom Naomi Judd’s Suicide: ‘She Wants Him on the Road With Her’
Wynonna Judd hates to be apart from hubby Cactus Moser since her mom, Naomi, took her own life in 2022 – but the country star’s packed concert schedule is making her separation anxiety worse and throwing a new wrench into their relationship, according to sources.
The singer, 60, is hassling the 67-year-old one-legged drummer to join her as she gallivants from Wisconsin to Nevada throughout 2024 — but RadarOnline.com can reveal her behavior is wearing on her spouse of 12 years.
An insider said: “She says it would be wonderful if he joined her — and maybe performed a song or two with her onstage.
They’ve performed together before and like doing the couples act. This time, though, it’s more about Wynonna’s need to feel secure during this sensitive time — as opposed to fun. Cactus is her security blanket, her go-to source of comfort and support, and she can’t go half a day without him.”
The source added: “She’s always been on the needy side — but Naomi’s tragic passing has made Wynonna stick to him like glue.”
According to the insider, pals now worry what Wynonna would do without him.
Continuing, the source said: “Cactus wouldn’t dream of leaving her alone — but he’s being run ragged.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at the time of her death, Naomi left a soul-crushing note barring her daughter from her funeral.
The note read: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”
Speaking six months after her mother’s suicide, Wynonna said: “I can’t quite wrap my head around it and I don't know that I ever will. That she left the way she did. That’s how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don’t know. Sometimes there are no answers.”
Wynonna has also been dealing with stressors around her daughter Grace Kelley’s troubled life.
Since 2024, the 27-year-old has been arrested two times. In April, Grace Kelley was arrested in Alabama and charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.
A week later, the police department also tacked on a charge for soliciting prostitution, claiming the troubled woman had exposed her breasts on the side of the highway while holding a sign which read: “Ride for a ride.”
Earlier this month, she was arrested again in Georgia on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and not using motorcycle equipment properly.
Grace has been in and out of trouble with the law since 2016 when she was arrested for possession of meth.
Wynonna has not addressed her daughter’s most recent legal trouble.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
