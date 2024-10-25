Jamie Foxx Finally Tackles Conspiracy Theory Diddy Was Behind His Mystery 2023 Emergency Hospitalization to 'Shut Him Up About Freak Offs'

Jamie Foxx has finally responded to claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs was behind his rumored 2023 hospitalization.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor discussed the conspiracy theories during the recording of his upcoming Netflix comedy special What Had Happened Was.

Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence over claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs was behind his mystery 2023 emergency hospitalization.

Foxx's sudden disappearance from the limelight last year sparked conspiracy theories from fans , including wild claims Diddy put the actor in hospital and "drugged him" after their relationship turned sour, amid rumours surrounding the rapper’s "freak off" parties which were later exposed after his arrest.

Two of them claim that Foxx, 56, said Diddy, 54, was responsible for what happened to him and he "is the one who called the FBI on (Diddy)", who's currently in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges .

However, the audience members had varying accounts of the Ray star’s words.

He said: "I know (Combs) poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it… Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this."

Big Homie .CC, a celebrity security guard, claimed in an interview with Cam Capone News last week Foxx was "poisoned" by Diddy .

However a source close to Diddy told DailyMail.com : "There is no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital."

He told Comedy Hype : "Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called What Had Happened Was and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show."

Videographer Choke No Joke revealed he attended two of Foxx's three shows in Atlanta earlier this month.

Big Homie .CC told Page Six his claims are based on hearing Foxx describe the story at two of his comedy show tapings, which the security guard said he attended with a client.

Choke claimed Foxx said during the tapings "Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and (Foxx) is the one who called the FBI on (Combs)."

It's not clear if the alleged comments will be included in the final cut of the special.

When asked if the comments were made as a "joke," Choke said: "I don't think he was joking.

"Y'all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, 'cause to me - I'm a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious.