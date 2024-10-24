Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Dancing with Harem of Young Women Surrounded by Vodka and Mystery Vials — as Spiking Allegations Mount

The newly surfaced images show the disgraced music mogul dancing at a party at his suite at the Planet Hollywood Hotel, according to an action filed by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee.

In the new court docs, an alleged victim has also supplied images of vials allegedly used by Combs or his staffers to slip GHB – a date-rape drug – into guests' drinks.

Buzbee's latest filing claimed Diddy sexually assaulted at least seven victims at the party, one of whom was reportedly 13 at the time.

The now-37-year-old alleged victim claims Combs and two other celebrities sexually assaulted her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.