Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Dancing with Harem of Young Women Surrounded by Vodka and Mystery Vials — as Spiking Allegations Mount

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

The disgraced music mogul was caught dancing at a party at his suite in Vegas.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

New photos have been released of Sean 'Diddy' Combs dancing at one of his 'Freak Off' parties — which were submitted as court evidence as the allegations against the rapper continue to pile up.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the photos of the Mo Money Mo Problems rapper show him busting moves with a string of females while surrounded by vodka bottles and unidentifiable plastic vials, after he was accused of spiking his alleged sex abuse victims at wild parties.

sean diddy combs caught dancing harem young women vodka mystery vials
Source: MEGA

A container was allegedly used by Diddy or his staffers to slip a date-rape drug into guests’ drinks.

The newly surfaced images show the disgraced music mogul dancing at a party at his suite at the Planet Hollywood Hotel, according to an action filed by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee.

In the new court docs, an alleged victim has also supplied images of vials allegedly used by Combs or his staffers to slip GHB – a date-rape drug – into guests' drinks.

Buzbee's latest filing claimed Diddy sexually assaulted at least seven victims at the party, one of whom was reportedly 13 at the time.

The now-37-year-old alleged victim claims Combs and two other celebrities sexually assaulted her at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

sean diddy combs caught dancing harem young women vodka mystery vials
Source: MEGA

Several A-list celebrities joined Diddy at his 'freak off' parties.

In the 19-page action filed in New York federal court, the lawyer claimed Combs "aggressively approached" the Plaintiff with a "crazed look in his eyes", grabbed her and said: "You are ready to party!"

The anonymous victim was allegedly held down by a male celebrity who "vaginally raped her" while Combs and a female celebrity "watched".

It read: "After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched."

Another client of Buzbee, an unnamed luxury car businessman, claims that Combs attempted to assault him when he attended a Ciroc vodka party around 2022 but was stopped by an unnamed professional athlete.

mega
Source: MEGA

Dozens of victims claim Combs drugged and sexually assaulted them at parties.

The male victim submitted an image from what he claimed was the evening the incident took place.

Combs was featured in the photo sitting with "other high-profile individuals" on a couch. However, the other celebrities' faces have been blurred.

Buzbee, who is reportedly representing 120 individuals in civil lawsuits accusing Combs of various sex crimes over the years, filed five new civil lawsuits in the Southern District of New York this week.

In the new motion, one of the men and all three women accused Diddy of drugging them.

The embattled rapper's legal team has denied the accusations in a statement: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

sean diddy combs caught dancing harem young women vodka mystery vials
Source: MEGA

Diddy was arrested for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs first denied any wrongdoing in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping and physically abusing her when they were dating.

Diddy settled the case less than 24 hours later but was forced to issue a public apology when a hotel security video surfaced of the music producer violently kicking and pulling his then-girlfriend.

Now, the disgraced rapper is locked up at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and is facing criminal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The trial date for these charges has been set for May 5 next year.

