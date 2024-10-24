Menendez Brothers Freedom Bombshell: 'Abused' Erik and Lyle Recommended for 'Immediate Parole' After Over 30 Years in Jail for Massacring Parents
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has recommended a resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have spent nearly 35 years behind bars for killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.
The D.A. said he would recommend to the court on Friday that the brothers' life sentence be removed, leaving them eligible for parole immediately, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The update, announced at a news conference on Thursday, follows a reevaluation of the case by prosecutors due to the discovery of new evidence.
Erik was 18 and Lyle was 21 when they shot their parents 14 times inside their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.
The two received life sentences without parole at their second trial in 1996 after the first ended in a mistrial.
During the first trial, their attorney claimed that the brothers killed their parents in self-defense, asserting that they feared for their lives if they revealed the years of alleged abuse they had endured from José.
Erik and Lyle never denied committing the crime.
Recently, new legal filings provided more details about the abuse the brothers reportedly suffered at the hands of their father.
The shocking evidence included a letter Erik wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, just eight months before the murders.
In the handwritten note, Erik wrote: "I've been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now. I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in."
"I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know Dad like I do. He’s crazy!"
- 'Abused' Menendez Brothers Could be Freed in WEEKS After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars as LA DA Gets Set to 'Announce Re-Sentencing'
- Proof Dad Molested Menendez Brothers? Read the Startling New Evidence That Could Finally Free Erik and Lyle
- Menendez Brothers 'Judgement Day' Looming After DA Gives Biggest Hint Yet Jailed Duo Will Be Freed 35 Years After Parents Massacre
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Although Cano testified that Erik spoke about his father's abuse, prosecutors managed to keep his testimony from being heard at the brothers' retrial.
Cano died in 2003, but his mother found the letter nine years ago and it was included in a 2023 petition.
Another potential victim of José's has also come forward — Roy Rosselló, former member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.
Rosselló claimed he was also abused by Erik and Lyle's father at the age of 14.
As time has passed, the brothers' story has been viewed in a different light — with more supporters contending that the Menendez brothers are, in fact, victims themselves.
A press conference was held last week, where extended family members pleaded for the release of the convicted brothers.
Lyle and Erik's attorney, Mark Geragos, kicked off the press conference by saying the brothers underwent "phenomenal rehabilitation" during their time in prison.
Family members then proceeded to take the stand, asking the public to sign their petition urging the D.A. to schedule a re-sentencing trial.
Among them were Anamaria Baralt, José's niece; Joan Andersen VandeMolen, Kitty's sister; Karen VandeMolen, Kitty's niece; and Brian Andersen Jr., José's nephew — who fiercely defended the brothers.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.