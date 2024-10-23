Menendez Brothers 'Judgement Day' Looming After DA Gives Biggest Hint Yet Jailed Duo Will Be Freed 35 Years After Parents Massacre
The Los Angeles County District Attorney could make a pivotal decision regarding the Menendez brothers' fate by the end of the week.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the DA George Gascón might recommend Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced or even freed from prison 35 years after their conviction.
The jailed brothers have spent over three decades behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They were convicted of first-degree murders in a highly publicized trial and received life sentences without the possibility of parole. However, recent developments have brought their case back into the spotlight.
In recent days, Gascón hinted at the possibility of recommending the brothers for resentencing or even freedom following new evidence presented by their defense team.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a letter Erik wrote to his cousin eight months before his parents' murder surfaced, in which he claimed his father was sexually abusing him.
Additionally, former Menudo boy band member Roy Rosselló claimed he was raped by José, an executive at his record label, as a teenager.
The DA told outlets: "Based on everything that I know, I don't believe that they are (a danger to society).
"Quite frankly, they probably haven't been for a very long time, if they ever were.
"I think this is not like they were going around killing people or robbing people on the street."
The DA could recommend a reduced sentence to the judge if he believes it's in the interest of justice.
The resurgence of interest in the Menendez case can be partly attributed to the Netflix drama Monsters and the documentary The Menendez Brothers, which shed new light on the brothers' past, including the allegations of sexual abuse by their father.
In a plea for their freedom, the Menendez family emphasized that the brothers were merely "trying to survive" when they murdered their parents.
This emotional plea, coupled with the new evidence presented to Gascón's office, has sparked a reevaluation of the case.
Gascón told outlets he believes the brothers' accounts of abuse.
He said: "There are some people in my office that believe that there is no evidence of molestation.
"I don't agree with that, but that's certainly the position that some people have taken, and they believe that they should stay in prison the rest of their life.
"There are other people in the office that believe that there's probably some evidence of molestation, and there is additionally evidence of rehabilitation. So, I mean, certainly, we have some issues."
The DA is looking into whether or not the brothers have been fully "rehabilitated" after being in prison for over three and a half decades.
He told People: "Thirty-five years is a long time to be in prison. And especially when you look at the circumstances behind this case, it just seems to me that, at some point, there has to be a place for redemption and rehabilitation.
"But again, whether I believe that they should or shouldn't be in prison the rest of their life, it's not necessarily what is going to alter my final decision.
"My final decision is going to be really evaluating the law."
