Menendez Brothers 'Judgement Day' Looming After DA Gives Biggest Hint Yet Jailed Duo Will Be Freed 35 Years After Parents Massacre

The jailed brothers have spent over three decades behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They were convicted of first-degree murders in a highly publicized trial and received life sentences without the possibility of parole. However, recent developments have brought their case back into the spotlight.

In recent days, Gascón hinted at the possibility of recommending the brothers for resentencing or even freedom following new evidence presented by their defense team.

As RadarOnline.com reported, a letter Erik wrote to his cousin eight months before his parents' murder surfaced, in which he claimed his father was sexually abusing him.

Additionally, former Menudo boy band member Roy Rosselló claimed he was raped by José, an executive at his record label, as a teenager.