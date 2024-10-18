Michael Jackson’s Legal Team Draft in Heavyweight Ex-Prosecutor Who Fought Mafia to Take on Late Singer’s Pedophile Abuse Accusers in Court

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jackson's companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, are being sued by Robson and Safechuck over alleged sexual abuse as children by the singer.

The duo filed separate lawsuits back in 2013.

Robson claimed the singer started to sexually abuse him when he was seven and alleged that it went on for years.

Safechuck said he met Jackson when he was 10 and claimed the singer started abusing him during his 1988 Bad tour and it continued for many years.

The case was initially dismissed – but revived on appeal.