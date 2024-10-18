Michael Jackson’s Legal Team Draft in Heavyweight Ex-Prosecutor Who Fought Mafia to Take on Late Singer’s Pedophile Abuse Accusers in Court
Michael Jackson's legal team is bringing in an ex-prosecutor – who is known for fighting the mafia – for the late singer's court battles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Jackson's team added attorney Benjamin R. Barron to fight the late entertainer's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jackson's companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, are being sued by Robson and Safechuck over alleged sexual abuse as children by the singer.
The duo filed separate lawsuits back in 2013.
Robson claimed the singer started to sexually abuse him when he was seven and alleged that it went on for years.
Safechuck said he met Jackson when he was 10 and claimed the singer started abusing him during his 1988 Bad tour and it continued for many years.
The case was initially dismissed – but revived on appeal.
Before stepping up to tackle the accusations against Jackson, Barron has dealt with a handful of tough cases.
According to the law firm's site, the former prosecutor once led a team of “40 trial attorneys and professionals prosecuting complex federal crimes including securities fraud, public corruption, and racketeering.”
Barron's previous work also includes “a 38-defendant racketeering indictment of a Mexican Mafia-affiliated street gang and an 18-defendant prosecution of a $20 Medicare fraud scheme perpetrated by Eurasian organized crime."
He joined the law firm, Keller/Anderle LLP, back in June.
- Michael Jackson's Accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck Working on Sequel to Bombshell 'Finding Neverland' Documentary: Court Docs
- Michael Jackson's Former Security Guard to Be Deposed in Wade Robson and James Safechuck's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
- Michael Jackson's Alleged Abuse Victims Join Forces, Ask to Fight Pop Star's Estate in Single Trial
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Earlier this year, Jackson's team slammed Robson and Safechuck's lawyer, John Carpenter, for comparing the singer to the Catholic Church.
In February, Carpenter spoke out about the upcoming biopic on Jackson and claimed the film was trying to rewrite history and portray the singer in a better light.
Carpenter claimed that Jackson was "worse than you know."
He said: "I’m not surprised this corporation is trying to rewrite the history of what Michael Jackson did to maximize profits. It’s shameful they’re trying to do that but that’s what they are doing.”
Later Carpenter compared Jackson to the Catholic Church.
He claimed: "They have to get the truth out. There was a time not that long ago when the thought the Catholic church was abusing children was unthinkable. Now’s it’s accepted the church goes on with its mission.”
Regarding the upcoming biopic, the lawyer claimed: "[The estate’s] sole existence to live and exist is to make money. And so the movie is just one piece in their efforts to rehabilitate and rewrite the history of Michael Jackson and what he did to James, Wade, and other children.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.