Billionaire Mogul Kylie Jenner Reveals Secret to How She Got 'Confidence' Back After She Piled on 60Lbs From Having 2nd Baby
Kylie Jenner has revealed how she got her confidence back after she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the billionaire makeup mogul wasn't shy when it came to sharing her secrets about motherhood, style, and her battle with postpartum depression.
Jenner admitted that over the years her style has changed — which she credits to becoming a mother at a young age.
She said in an interview with Elle magazine: "The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it—not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies."
"It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever.”
The makeup mogul got pregnant at 19 years old with her first child, Stormi, 6, and admitted that it came with a lot of surprises.
Jenner said: "Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before."
She also admitted that during her dark battle with postpartum depression, she felt like she "was on autopilot" and gave credit to her famous family for helping her push through.
Jenner also welcomed her second child, Aire, with ex Travis Scott in 2022.
Months after welcoming their son, the couple called it quits and Jenner eventually moved on with actor Timothee Chalamet.
Even though Jenner has grown up on the family reality show, this relationship she has decided to keep private.
She said: “I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”
Over the years, the world has had many opinions about Jenner's figure and made plastic surgery accusations.
In 2023, after years of rumors, Jenner admitted that she had a boob job at 19 years old — just before her first pregnancy.
On the family Hulu reality series, the mogul admitted that she regretted the decision after welcoming a daughter.
On the episode, she stated: "I would be heartbroken if [Stormi] wanted to get her body done at 19. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently, ‘because I wouldn’t touch anything."
But now, Jenner said in the interview: “I have to give my younger self grace. I don’t like to have too many regrets in life. I think my path is what got me here today,. I’m happy with where I am and just have to keep moving forward.”
