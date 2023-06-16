Eminem Never Got Over His 'First' Love, Friend Says Rapper Is 'Distrustful of What a Woman's Motivations Might Be'
Eminem had a famously hot-and-cold relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, that made the rapper wary of falling in love again, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"With Kim, they were a couple when he didn't have two nickels to rub together," a friend dished, claiming that his guard is now more up than ever due to his fame and wealth.
The exes met in high school and first started their on-and-off relationship in 1989. Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) and Scott welcomed their daughter Hailie in 1995, going on to exchange their vows in 1999.
Their marriage only lasted two years until 2001, but they reconciled and got hitched a second time in 2006. The former couple's rekindled romance spanned a short three months before he filed for divorce.
Eminem hasn't walked down the aisle again since and sources close to the Lose Yourself hitmaker speculate that it's because he is still scarred over that tumultuous relationship.
"Marshall is just very distrustful of what a woman's motivations might be for wanting to be with him," the friend claimed. As the mother of his child, the pal added that she will always have a place in his heart despite their rocky history together.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Eminem for comment.
Years ago, Scott gave a rare interview about her second marriage to Eminem after he filed to legally end their union. "I thought it was really going to be something that worked this time," she told a Detroit morning show.
"I don't really necessarily want to get divorced," she shared. "I was hoping he was going to come home and say, 'I got us a counselor, let's go.' But you know it didn't work out that way. I got an attorney at the door instead."
Eminem's publicist issued a statement soon after, explaining on the rapper's behalf: "The details surrounding both my marriage and subsequent filing for divorce are private, and I had hoped to keep them that way for the sake of my family."
"She was aware that I was filing for divorce," the publicist said. "We both tried to give our marriage another chance and quickly realized that a wedding doesn't fix the underlying problems."