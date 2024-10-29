Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Ex Gisele Bündchen’s Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy News — With Very Emotional Heartbreak Reference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tom Brady has potentially hinted at his ex Gisele Bündchen's recent pregnancy announcement with suggestive song lyrics. The retired NFL star, who was married to the model for 13 years, uploaded a sunset photo shortly after news broke that Bündchen was expecting her first child with new boyfriend Joaquim Valente, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The former NFL star is dealing with the recent news of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy.

Brady shared the scenic shot to his Instagram Stories on Monday, which was accompanied by The Chicks' cover of the Fleetwood Mac hit Landslide. Ironically, the lyrics — written by Stevie Nicks about her deteriorating relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham — reflect on the uncertainties that come with life.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@tombrady Brady shared a sunset photo alongside questionable lyrics from Fleetwood Mac's hit song Landslide.

Brady's post included the lyrics: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?" The former NFL player also added three heart emojis.

The Fleetwood Mac song begins with the lyrics: "I took my love, I took it down / Climbed a mountain and I turned around / And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills / 'Til the landslide brought me down." It continues: "Well, I've been 'fraid of changin' / 'Cause I've built my life around you / But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I'm gettin' older, too."

Source: MEGA Bündchen is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente after the pair began dating in June 2023.

Nicks has admitted the song was inspired by her toxic romance with Buckingham and their career struggles, adding that she wrote the song while financially supporting the guitarist. She told The Arizona Republic in 1998: "I had gotten to a point where it was like, 'I'm not happy. I am tired. But I don't know if we can do any better than this. If nobody likes this, then what are we going to do?'" "So during that two months I made a decision to continue. 'Landslide' was the decision."

While Brady offered no further explanation, the timely post came just after it was revealed Bündchen is pregnant with her third child — the first with her new beau. Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in November 2022 and agreed to joint custody of their two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Source: MEGA Bündchen reportedly told Brady and their two kids news of her pregnancy before it hit the media.

Earlier today, RadarOnline.com revealed Bündchen's pregnancy was unexpected — and Brady and their kids were the first to be informed of the shocking update. A source told DailyMail: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together. This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.

"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding." The insider added: "They are starting a family of their own now and a wedding is going to happen in the future." They also claimed the kids were "thrilled" by the news and looked up to Valente as "a father figure".

Source: MEGA The supermodel began dating Valente just seven months after finalizing her divorce from Brady.

The supermodel began dating Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Valente in June 2023, roughly seven months after she was officially declared a legally single lady. However, the new lovebirds were spotted together in Costa Rica just two weeks after her and Brady's divorce was finalized in November 2022 – leading speculators to believe she was unfaithful during her marriage.

The famous model denies the two were romantically involved at the time. She told the New York Times of her relationship with Valente: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."