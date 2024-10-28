Gisele Bündchen Pregnant! Model, 44, Expecting First Child With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente — 7 Months After She Denied They Were Having Affair Behind Back of Ex-Husband Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The two began dating in June 2023, just months after the 44-year-old supermodel divorced from her ex-husband Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This will be Bündchen's third child and the first for Valente. The model already shares her son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the NFL star.
A source close to Bündchen said: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
Bündchen and Valente started dating a year and a half after meeting in December 2021, when she sought jiu-jitsu training for her son and chose to take classes herself.
The couple fueled romance rumors when they were seen together in Costa Rica in November 2022, just two weeks after her divorce from Brady was finalized.
The model denies the two were romantically involved at the time.
In June, the lovebirds were seen taking a peaceful stroll through Seaside, Florida while walking Bündchen's dog, RadarOnline.com revealed at the time.
The spotting came mere days after it was reported that Bündchen and her new beau were taking a break, with a source claiming their romance fizzled due to stress over jokes made about their relationship during her ex's Netflix roast.
- Pregnant & Alone: Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Claims She Felt ‘Lost’ After Split
- Insane Methods Stars Used to Kick Smoking: Including Pills, Pigging Out, Meditating and Hypnosis
- Bikini Body War! NFL Hero Tom Brady Flaunts Ripped Physique Jet Boarding at New $17Million Lovenest — as Ex Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Summer Curves
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The insider said: "The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting."
"Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that. She blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim's back."
Other tipsters claimed the model had been "stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim".
They added: "He expected some, but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned on the Roast has profoundly affected him. There is a strain on the relationship. If they want it back, it will take some time to make work again."
The lovers seemed to squash the rumors shortly after, as one month later, they were seen enjoying another vacation to Costa Rica — this time with her two children.
In February 2024, a source told People the couple had already been dating for roughly eight months — right on the heels of her divorce from Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years.
Despite speculation of infidelity, the model quickly shut down rumors that she cheated on the retired football star.
She told the New York Times of her relationship with Valente: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.