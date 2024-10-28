Gisele Bündchen Pregnant! Model, 44, Expecting First Child With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente — 7 Months After She Denied They Were Having Affair Behind Back of Ex-Husband Tom Brady

Other tipsters claimed the model had been "stressed for a long time trying to make it work with Joaquim".

They added: "He expected some, but people talking about how he ruined a marriage and everything else that was mentioned on the Roast has profoundly affected him. There is a strain on the relationship. If they want it back, it will take some time to make work again."

The lovers seemed to squash the rumors shortly after, as one month later, they were seen enjoying another vacation to Costa Rica — this time with her two children.