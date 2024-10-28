Britney Spears Strips to Open Up About Sexless Life With Ex In Yet Another Alarming Raunchy and Rambling Post To Fans

Britney Spears has laid her romantic life – or rather lack thereof – bare in a raunchy Instagram post.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star stripped down to a bra and underwear and danced for her 42 million Instagram followers as she reflected on her lack of intimacy with ex-husband Sam Asghari while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Spears, 42, who is no stranger to posting scantily clad dancing videos on social media, put on a flirty show as she expressed gratitude for returning to the tropical paradise solo.