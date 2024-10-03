Britney Spears Risks Instagram Ban by Posing Totally Naked Again — as Fears Rise Over 'Toxic' Singer's Mental Health

Britney Spears has risked being banned from Instagram after sharing yet another racy post.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer shared a photo of herself nude on a beach amid concerns from fans over her mental health.

Spears' risqué post comes after she sparked fresh fears for her mental health after she posted a video to her Instagram, in which she spoke in a bizarre British accent while explaining how she accidentally burned her eyebrows and eyelashes off.