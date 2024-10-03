Britney Spears Risks Instagram Ban by Posing Totally Naked Again — as Fears Rise Over 'Toxic' Singer's Mental Health
Britney Spears has risked being banned from Instagram after sharing yet another racy post.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer shared a photo of herself nude on a beach amid concerns from fans over her mental health.
Spears' risqué post comes after she sparked fresh fears for her mental health after she posted a video to her Instagram, in which she spoke in a bizarre British accent while explaining how she accidentally burned her eyebrows and eyelashes off.
She captioned her latest Instagram post: "Concept of RED AND GOLD 🙄🙄😂😂 !!! Guess I’m bored !!!"
The carousel post featured several photos, including a mix of random red and gold themed images and photos of the singer.
Followers who scrolled to the end of the gallery were met with shock as Spears, 42, concluded the post with a nude photo.
In the picture, Spears used two red rose emojis to cover her nipples; however, her backside was laid bare to the internet.
The snap appeared to be taken while the 42-year-old was on a recent beach vacation.
Spears' body was turned slightly away from the camera as she held her arms over her head and looked back, flashing a smile.
- Britney Spears Sparks Drug and Mental Illness Fears After Bizarrely Using English Accent to Confess She Nearly Burned Off Her Face
- Britney Spears Sparks Drug and Mental Illness Fears After Bizarrely Using English Accent to Confess She Nearly Burned Off Her Face
- Britney's Money Mess: Singer Splashing Fortune Like 'Drunken Sailor' After Ending $1M-a-Year Child Support to Ex Kevin Federline
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
It's unclear if Spears was aware the saucy snap would violate the social media platform's Community Guidelines – which prohibits sharing nude or sexual photos and videos – and is why she notably chose to feature the image as the last in the carousel.
Nonetheless, the post was viewed by thousands – and racked up over 144,000 likes in less than 14-hours.
While the mother-of-two has long posted strange content on her social media, her recent shares have prompted fans to voice concern for her health and safety.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears shared the video to her Instagram on Sunday.
In a strange British accent, the Louisiana-native said: "I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face.
"It blew into my face and took all my eyelashes off and my eyebrows. And see this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from six months ago. It fizzled all my hair.
Spears said it "it hurt to just touch" her face as she added: "The person I was with would not wake up, and I thought I’d have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire."
Eventually, she said she took "three Tylenol" which was "a really, really big deal for me" as "It's like a f---ing Vicodin or something. But I took three and finally I went to sleep."
An insider told us: "Britney is well-known for her rambling posts, but this one is on another level.
"She’s using a bizarre English accent to tell how she almost had her entire face burned off. Fans have been concerned for a while, but this is really worrying."
Online fans expressed concern for the pop star as the video made its rounds on social media.
One user wrote: "Someone ought to step in and help her. This isn’t good."
A second echoed: "Britney needs help. She can't take care of herself."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.