'He Knew!': Bono 'Haunted by Awkward Diddy Kiss Attempt' at 2014 Golden Globes — Rocker 'Still Shudders at Thought of Rapper That Close to Him'

Source: MEGA; X

Bono is said to still be "haunted" by an incident involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2014 Golden Globes.

Oct. 3 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

U2 frontman Bono is still "haunted" by an incident involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs ten years before the disgraced rapper's arrest on federal sex crime charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bono, 64, was forced to dodge a kiss attempt from Diddy, 54, while the pair were together onstage at the 2014 Golden Globes – and sources say the Irish rocker "still shudders" when thinking about the awkward exchange.

An insider, after a clip of the incident which you can watch below resurfaced, told us: "Loads of fans are saying the obvious discomfort with Bono's body language all those years ago is a sign he knew there was something not right with Diddy – to say the least."

Watch Bono dodge Diddy in the clip above.

Our source continued: "There's no way he knew about the depths of his depravity or he would have spoken up, but there was no way Bono was letting him anywhere near him, even 10 years ago.

"He still shudders at the thought of it."

According to the resurfaced clip, Diddy was only onstage at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards to present Bono and U2 with the Best Original Song Award for their tune Ordinary Love from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

While U2 guitarist The Edge, 63, seemed happy to hug Diddy, the award ceremony turned tense when the rapper went in to give Bono what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek.

Bono quickly pulled away from Diddy and approached the podium to give his and the band's acceptance speech.

Source: MEGA

An insider says: "Bono still shudders at the thought of it."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the resurfaced Golden Globes incident comes after Diddy was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York City on September 16.

His federal indictment has reportedly left Hollywood and the music industry reeling, and scores of celebrities and power players are said to be "quaking in their boots" over "what might come next" in the unfolding scandal.

An insider claimed: "Behind the scenes, Hollywood is in panic mode.

"Executives, producers and celebrities are all fearing what might come next. Because this scandal is bigger than Diddy."

Source: MEGA

Diddy's arrest on federal sex crime charges has left Hollywood and the music industry reeling.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, has distanced himself from Diddy after pictures resurfaced showing the Titanic star at one of the rapper's notorious White Parties in 1999.

Kevin Hart, 45, was pulled into the scandal after a video of the comedian "hosting" one of Diddy's alleged "freak offs" resurfaced on TikTok.

Sources also claim Justin Bieber, 30, has "shut off" amid the sex crime allegations against his former mentor.

There is no suggestion any of the figures tied to Diddy and his parties have been involved in any wrongdoing.

Source: Southern District of New York

Diddy was charged with federal sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 17.

Meanwhile, attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd – who represents Diddy's latest accuser – recently said she was contacted about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes" featuring someone even "more high-profile" than the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

She said: "There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around.

"But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

Then, on Tuesday, attorney Tony Buzbee announced at least 120 new accusations and impending lawsuits against Diddy.

Buzbee also said he will soon announce additional defendants in the cases – including some who will "shock" the public.

The development has rocked Hollywood further, and some stars and power players apparently fear they "could be jailed" or Diddy might "cut a plea deal" to "name names" and "save his skin".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

