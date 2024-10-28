Tragic Iron Maiden Rocker Paul Di'Anno Died Broke and Alone in Government Housing — While His Former Bandmates Revel in Multi-Millionaire Lifestyles

Following the news of his death, RadarOnline.com reported on the rocker's troubled years.

In the early 1990s, the musician moved to Los Angeles to live with his new girlfriend — where a "knife fight" broke out between them.

Di'Anno was then arrested for abuse, cocaine possession, and firearms offenses.

The rocker was sentenced to four months in jail, where the judge labeled him a "menace to society".

He then returned to the UK after being deported.

He later opened up about the situation and said: "My biggest regrets are those domestic violence incidents in my past, I’m really ashamed of them."

"But then jail was the thing that eventually made me start to sort my life out so there was some good in it."