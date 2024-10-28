Your tip
Tragic Iron Maiden Rocker Paul Di'Anno Died Broke and Alone in Government Housing — While His Former Bandmates Revel in Multi-Millionaire Lifestyles

Photo of Paul Di’Anno
Source: MEGA

Paul Di’Anno was kicked out of the band decades ago.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Iron Maiden rocker Paul Di’Anno has died a broke and lonely man — as his former bandmates live their lavish multi-millionaire dollar lifestyles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former lead vocalist's life took a major turn after being kicked out of the band at 23 years old amid his tough battle with drugs and partying.

laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Di'Anno unresponsive in his flat last week by caretakers.

It was revealed by Daily Mail that the former rockstar passed away alone while living in a modest social housing flat following years of health struggles.

Caretakers allegedly found Di'Anno unresponsive in his flat last week.

After being kicked out of the band decades ago, Bruce Dickinson replaced Di’Anno as the frontman — and now has an estimated net worth of over $100 million.

Despite the band's troubles, the remaining members still held a moment of silence to honor the late rocker's life.

During a recent show, Dickinson said Di’Anno was "devoted to rock ‘n’ roll right up ‘til the last minute of his life."

He added: "So, Paul, if you’re listening, this is a little message from Minneapolis to wherever you are, upstairs or downstairs, you’re having fun! Minneapolis, for Paul Di’Anno, scream for me!"

Following the news of his death, RadarOnline.com reported on the rocker's troubled years.

In the early 1990s, the musician moved to Los Angeles to live with his new girlfriend — where a "knife fight" broke out between them.

Di'Anno was then arrested for abuse, cocaine possession, and firearms offenses.

The rocker was sentenced to four months in jail, where the judge labeled him a "menace to society".

He then returned to the UK after being deported.

He later opened up about the situation and said: "My biggest regrets are those domestic violence incidents in my past, I’m really ashamed of them."

"But then jail was the thing that eventually made me start to sort my life out so there was some good in it."

Di'Anno also had a rocky relationship with religion and claimed he converted to Islam in the 1990s in the Qur'an.

The rocker later clarified that while he was never actually Muslim, he tried to become a better person by applying some Muslim philosophies to his life.

Di'Anno also had tattoos on the back of his head that read — "666" and "GOD = SUCKER."

After the news of Di'Anno's passing, Iron Maiden shared a tribute for their former lead singer.

It read: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today."

"Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

