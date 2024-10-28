Your tip
'Diddy' Blackface Halloween Costume Trend Branded 'Sick' After White Couple Spotted Dressed as 'Sex Predator' Rapper — and Bottle of 'Freak Off' Baby Oil

Split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a couple in blackface.
Source: MEGA/TIKTOK

People are getting slammed for painting their faces to impersonate Sean 'Diddy' Combs this Halloween.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' heightened controversy has people jumping on the "shameful" trend of dressing up as the jailed music mogul for Halloween.

A couple sparked major outrage by donning blackface to portray the rapper and a bottle of his "freak off" baby lotion, just as he has been hit with explosive new allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

People are offensively painting their faces black to impersonate Combs this Halloween amid his heightened controversy.

Recently, two people chose to dress as Combs and a bottle of Johnson's baby oil — impersonating the 1,000 bottles that were found in the rapper's mansions during his home raids.

The clearly white man chose to wear a black suit jacket and a red bow tie, finishing off his impersonation of Diddy by painting his face black.

sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy is currently in jail for multiple sex trafficking and racketeering allegations, with a trial date set for May 5.

He linked elbows with the female, who wore a pink shirt and matching hat, pairing the look with the Johnson's Baby logo strapped to her chest and a bottle in her other hand.

The controversial photo was shared in a swipe-through video from a friend who uploaded several Halloween costumes from their "group chat".

The caption "PDiddy and Baby Oil" was added to the shot — just in case anyone couldn't figure it out.

The snap was reshared on X, where the majority of viewers slammed the couple for the offensive act.

One person wrote: "Sick of white people because [what do you mean] you did blackface to do a couple costume as Diddy and baby oil like????"

A second tweeted: "P.Diddy is not a Halloween costume. It's not funny. It's not cute. It's not cool. Don't do it."

Another slammed: "People dressing up as Diddy baby oil for Halloween really have zero brain cells," while someone else wrote: "We shouldn't have to teach white people that race isn't a Halloween costume but clearly we need to. This is shameful and disgusting."

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Other Halloween costumes using blackface have been surfacing online, with one showing another white male dressed up as Diddy in an orange prison jumpsuit.

The man — who someone claimed was from Scottsdale, Arizona — similarly painted his entire face and wrote "Diddy" in large letters on the outfit.

Combs has found himself in the scandal of the year, facing multiple allegations and accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is currently in his "hell hole" jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the rapper's trial will be held on May 5. Until then, Combs will remain behind bars — as his requests for bail have already been shut down by a federal appeals court judge.

Six new lawsuits were recently filed against Combs in New York, along with new information on the hundreds of baby oil bottles found inside his homes.

This comes just months after authorities raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions, seizing over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

juliane of image templates
Source: MEGA

1,000 bottles of 'laced' baby oil were found in Combs' mansions during his home raids earlier this. year.

One lawsuit against the disgraced star, which accused Combs of child sexual assault, claimed he laced "lotions or similar body oils" with GHB - commonly known as the "date rape drug".

The suit noted "allegations of Combs dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils… laced with GHB, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her."

GHB, or Gamma hydroxybutyrate, is hard to detect when added to a drink. Originally created as an anesthetic, it induces feelings of relaxation and drowsiness.

The substance can also be absorbed through the skin when mixed into lubricants.

According to the 14 page indictment against Combs, the bottles were confiscated as alleged "freak-off supplies" which included "narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."

At the time, Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, shut down the claims.

juliane of image templates
Source: MEGA

Combs' lawyer claimed the rapper 'bought the bottles in bulk' after federal agents found the absurd amount of bottles in his mansions.

He stated: "I don’t know where the number a thousand came (from) … I can't imagine it's thousands. I'm not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."

When asked if the baby oil was used as "lubricant for an orgy", Agnifilo joked: "I don’t know what you need a thousand – one of baby oil goes a long way."

He also claimed Combs had such large quantities of baby oil because he shopped in "bulk" for his large homes.

"He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home," he explained, and added, "Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?"

