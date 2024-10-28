Your tip
Liam Payne's Netflix series 'Building the Band' Is 'On Hold' After One Direction Star Plunged to His Death Aged 31

Source: Instagram

Liam Payne starred as a mentor on series alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's new Netflix series Building the Band has been placed on hold by the streamer following his tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Netflix bosses intend to speak to his family before deciding when to release the series.

stus image templates copy
Source: Instagram

Scherzinger posted behind the scenes snaps from show during emotional tribute to singer.

The former One Direction singer filmed the show alongside Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland weeks before he died, aged just 31, after plunging from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

A source told The Sun: "Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released.

"There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Scherzinger wrapped the series in Manchester, England, with Payne weeks before his death.

Payne served as a mentor on the UK-based competition series alongside Scherzinger and Rowland, while Backstreet Boy AJ McLean took on hosting duties, and the trio's task was to help 50 singers compete for a chance to form a band.

Unlike other talent searches, the singers had to connect solely on musical compatibility and chemistry ahead of meeting.

It is understood contestants were isolated in booths before they finally came face to face with each other.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy who he 'planned to marry',

Earlier this year, executive producer Cat Lawson described the series as a "brave and bold undertaking".

She added: "We hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first.

"With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates?"

Filming wrapped up at Manchester's Aviva Studios in August.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The show is likely to air as a 'tribute' to Payne.

While it's unclear when the series will be released, "the show has definitely not been shelved," the source added.

Following Liam’s death, Nicole shared on Instagram a collection of behind-the-scenes selfies featuring him and Kelly.

Paying tribute to Liam, she said: "It was a blessing to get to work with you recently.

"We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne's family will be consulted by Netflix before a decision is made regarding when the show airs.

Meanwhile RadarOnline.com revealed last week Liam died having much love and appreciation for his ex, Cheryl, before he tragically fell to his death during a drug binge in Argentina.

We told how the late One Direction star shared a cryptic message to show just how much the mother of his child meant to him.

In the documentary Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking, Liam showered his ex with praise and called her the "best mum".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

