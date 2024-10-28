Liam Payne's Netflix series 'Building the Band' Is 'On Hold' After One Direction Star Plunged to His Death Aged 31

The former One Direction singer filmed the show alongside Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland weeks before he died, aged just 31, after plunging from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

A source told The Sun: "Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released.

"There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death."