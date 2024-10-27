Your tip
Liam Payne

Liam Payne Praised Ex Cheryl for Understanding What He Was 'Going Through' Before Drug-Binge Balcony Plunge Death At 31

Liam Payne still loved Cheryl Cole when he died.

Oct. 27 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Liam Payne had so much love and appreciation for his ex, Cheryl Cole, before he tragically fell to his death during a drug binge in Argentina.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late One Direction alum shared a cryptic message to show just how much the mother of his child meant to him.

In the documentary Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking, Liam, 31, showered his ex with praise and called her the "best mum".

He said: "She's one of the most, if not the most, important people in my life... I'm lucky I have someone who understands what I'm going through."

Cheryl is 10 years older than Liam.

Liam began dating Cheryl in 2016 and had their son, Bear, a year later. However, the Hollywood power couple ended up splitting up shortly after their child's first birthday.

Despite their relationship not working out, they remained mutually respectful and dedicated to raising and co-parenting Bear.

Cheryl first met Liam during her time as a judge on The X Factor. He was then just 14 at the time, and the Girls Aloud singer was 24 and still married to footballer Ashley Cole.

The two did not end up dating until Cheryl was 32 and Liam was 22. Despite the 10-year age gap, they both knew what it was like to rise to the top through high-profile TV talent shows.

Liam died after falling from his hotel room balcony.

Liam Payne

On October 16, the former One Direction star fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Police say there is no sign of a third party being involved in the late pop star's death. However, they discovered "what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol, destroyed objects and furniture" in his hotel room.

New toxicology reports showed a deadly mix of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy known as "pink cocaine" was present in Payne's bloodstream at his time of death, along with benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack.

Cheryl said her son is 'devastated' by Liam's death.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simon Cowell's brother, Tony, claimed Liam "never stopped loving" Cheryl after the split.

He told Closer magazine: "It's going to be so difficult for her. I can't imagine her pain. Louis Walsh is devastated too. He told me, 'Liam had this star quality about him. I will miss him'."

Cheryl took to Instagram to share her grief over Liam's death and acknowledged the devastating impact it had on their son.

She wrote: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time. 'I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again..."

Liam was on a drug-binge on the night he died.

After Liam's untimely death, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, also took to social media to underscore the impact the singer had on countless lives.

In her emotional tribute on Instagram, Kate shared: "None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.

"Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life."

