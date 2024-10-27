Liam Payne Praised Ex Cheryl for Understanding What He Was 'Going Through' Before Drug-Binge Balcony Plunge Death At 31

Liam began dating Cheryl in 2016 and had their son, Bear, a year later. However, the Hollywood power couple ended up splitting up shortly after their child's first birthday.

Despite their relationship not working out, they remained mutually respectful and dedicated to raising and co-parenting Bear.

Cheryl first met Liam during her time as a judge on The X Factor. He was then just 14 at the time, and the Girls Aloud singer was 24 and still married to footballer Ashley Cole.

The two did not end up dating until Cheryl was 32 and Liam was 22. Despite the 10-year age gap, they both knew what it was like to rise to the top through high-profile TV talent shows.