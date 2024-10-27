Donald Trump Declares 'All-Out War' On UK: Ex-President, 78, Vows to Crush Britain's Labour Party if He Seizes Power Again in U.S.
Donald Trump's team has allegedly promised to unleash "all-out war" on U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party if he wins the White House race in November.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources from Britain's Tory Party have claimed Starmer's Labour Party's alleged interference in the U.S. election on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris could have far-reaching consequences if the former president ends up in office again.
A Tory party source said: "Do not underestimate the damage Starmer has done to relations with the U.S. – the Trump team are ready and waiting to unleash all-out war on him, because he is perceived as anti-American and a whingeing, liberal bore."
Trump and his campaign have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over "illegal foreign national contributions" after Labour's head of operations, Sofia Patel, asked party staffers if anyone would be willing to travel to the states to "help our friends across the pond elect their first female president".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a Trump lawyer filed the FEC complaint against both the UK's Labour Party and the Harris campaign.
Starmer denied the party funded the trips, insisting the campaigners traveled personally at their own expense and the Trump campaign did not present any new evidence of the rules being broken.
Under FEC rules, foreign nationals are allowed to campaign for a US electoral candidate as long as they remain "an uncompensated volunteer".
A Labour Party spokesperson told CNN: "It is common practice for campaigners of all political persuasions from around the world to volunteer in US elections. Where Labour activists take part, they do so at their own expense, in accordance with the laws and rules."
Starmer has tried to play down concerns over the situation causing serious harm to Britain's relationship with America.
Speaking at the Commonwealth heads of government summit in Samoa, the U.K. prime minister said: "I met President Trump just a few weeks ago in New York. We had dinner together for two hours. We wanted to make sure we get to know each other.
"The fact that a few Labour volunteers went in this election, as they have done in every previous election, in previous elections, as political activists from all political parties in pretty much every election year after year after year, needs to be put into its proper perspective."
He claimed he had a "good relationship" with former President Trump and promised to work with whoever is elected.
