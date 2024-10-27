Your tip
Ruthless Meghan Markle 'Set to Give Henpecked Husband Harry The Chop' After She Butchered Ties With Dad and Royal Family — Before Axing Her Closest Friends

Prince Harry could be the next one Meghan cuts from her life.

Oct. 27 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

She's cleaved through so many staff she's been dubbed everything from 'Duchess Difficult' to a mini-dictator.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal Meghan Markle is set to make Prince Harry her next chopping block victim – as rumors explode the pair have secretly separated.

Harry and Meghan have had their own ventures in recent months.

After butchering her ties to everyone from her dad, the royal family with 'Megxit', and her closest friends including Jessica Mulroney, experts say the ruthless ex-actress is on the road to make her “split" from henpecked husband Harry, 40, official.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said about her ruthless habit of taking the axe to her relationships when they've served their course: "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.

"I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover.

"She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the dumped the entire British Royal family. So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."

Meghan has cut ties with a number of her closest friends.

Multiple sources have referred to Harry as a "henpecked" husband.

And experts fearing for the Prince's future say he could also be set to become victim to Markle's infamous tell-all interviews if he ends up being divorced by the duchess.

Vickers added: "I don't know when she might make that particular call, and it's not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong so that she can say that she's a wronged woman, and he's just behaved like all the others.

"I mean, I don't think she ever admits that she is wrong about anything, but I feel very sorry for Prince Harry because I think he's in a very difficult place at the moment.

"I think he has been for some time. I don't think that her projects have done Harry any good."

Royal biographers believe Meghan might portray Harry negatively in the future.

Former top magazine editor Tina Brown recently blasted Markle, labeling her and Harry's exit from the Royal Family as a "disaster".

She said about the duchess: "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn't follow it."

Harry celebrated his 40th birthday away from Meghan.

Harry and Meghan have been leading increasingly separate lives – with the duke recently embarking on a three-week break for a charity trip to Lesotho, as well as to events in New York and a TV appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The exiled royal – whose warts-and-all memoir Spare killed his relationships with his father King Charles and future heir brother Prince William – also marked his 40th birthday without his wife – opting for a hiking trip with friends instead of a celebration at home.

