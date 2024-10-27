Ruthless Meghan Markle 'Set to Give Henpecked Husband Harry The Chop' After She Butchered Ties With Dad and Royal Family — Before Axing Her Closest Friends

After butchering her ties to everyone from her dad, the royal family with 'Megxit', and her closest friends including Jessica Mulroney, experts say the ruthless ex-actress is on the road to make her “split" from henpecked husband Harry, 40, official.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said about her ruthless habit of taking the axe to her relationships when they've served their course: "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.

"I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover.

"She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the dumped the entire British Royal family. So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."