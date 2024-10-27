Your tip
Crafty Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Snare Timothée Chalamet for Good' by Getting Pregnant 'as Soon as Possible'

​​Kylie Jenner reportedly plans to secure her relationship with Timothée Chalamet by getting pregnant soon.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have stuck it out through some choppy times and now she's desperate to solidify their long-term future by getting pregnant at the earliest opportunity — even before getting her beau's buy-in, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said a source: "People in Timmy's world know he's having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he's either the most committed guy or totally on the prowl.

"He's very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibe when he's with Kylie. The way he acts, you'd think he's ready to put a ring on it!"

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have stuck it out through some choppy times and now she's desperate to solidify their long-term future by getting pregnant.

According to our source, the Call Me by Your Name actor's inner circle sees a very different side.

"He's known as a bit of a player," said the source.

"When he's out with his friends, he acts more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship, but Kylie is blissfully unaware – to the point where she's talking about having a baby with him."

Kylie Jenner is already the mom of two children, Stormi and Aire, with former boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner, 27, is already the mom of two children with former boyfriend Travis Scott: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

The makeup mogul has been dating Chalamet, 28, since April 2023, stealing time together between his filming commitments.

A source said Kylie Jenner ‘She wants another child, and in her eyes Timothée is the perfect candidate.’

Said a source: "She wants another child, and in her eyes Timothée is the perfect candidate.

"Having a baby with him will keep him in the picture no matter what happens- and also gives her an amazing sperm donor, with the added benefit of his A-list status.

"She seems confident he won't be turned off by the extra pressure."

