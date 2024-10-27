Crafty Kylie Jenner 'Desperate to Snare Timothée Chalamet for Good' by Getting Pregnant 'as Soon as Possible'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have stuck it out through some choppy times and now she's desperate to solidify their long-term future by getting pregnant at the earliest opportunity — even before getting her beau's buy-in, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said a source: "People in Timmy's world know he's having a great time with Kylie, but depending on who you talk to he's either the most committed guy or totally on the prowl.

"He's very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibe when he's with Kylie. The way he acts, you'd think he's ready to put a ring on it!"