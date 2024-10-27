Your tip
Former 'Seinfeld' Funnyman Wayne Knight Sheds a Very Serious 100Lbs — After Docs Warned He Was Eating Himself into Early Grave

Source: MEGA

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Hello new-man.

One-time fattie Wayne Knight, who played Seinfeld's portly postman nemesis Newman on the hit '90s series, dropped more than 100 pounds after a doctor warned he was eating himself to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Knight, 69, was smashing the scales at more than 300 pounds when a cardiologist told the 5-foot-7 funnyman he was courting diabetes, heart disease and strokes.

Source: WatchMojo.com/YouTube

Said a source: "That was the ultimate wake-up call."

According to Knight, he's been overeating since childhood, once joking: "I used to get a tan from the light in the refrigerator." But while shooting a scene for Seinfeld, he realized his health wasn't what it should be.

Source: WatchMojo.com/YouTube

Knight recalled: "I was being fired at by a farmer having been with the farmer's daughter, running through a cornfield with my pants down, and at some point in the middle of shooting, I can't catch my breath."

But after the physician delivered the serious news, the lardy laugher changed his ways in a heartbeat.

Source: MEGA

Wayne Knight now puts in 20-minute workouts at least two times a week at a gym in L.A.

"It scared me literally to life," admitted Knight, who ultimately took the expert's advice to consult fitness pro Marc Vahanian.

Now, the increasingly svelte star puts in 20-minute workouts at least two times a week at a gym in L.A., uses a gourmet delivery service that keeps his daily caloric intake at around 1,500 – and weighs less than 200 pounds.

Source: MEGA

Lifespan specialist Dr. Gabe Mirkin told RadarOnline.com: "He was on a path to an early grave. He was fortunate to have had very good doctors who gave him very good advice!"

