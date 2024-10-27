Former 'Seinfeld' Funnyman Wayne Knight Sheds a Very Serious 100Lbs — After Docs Warned He Was Eating Himself into Early Grave
One-time fattie Wayne Knight, who played Seinfeld's portly postman nemesis Newman on the hit '90s series, dropped more than 100 pounds after a doctor warned he was eating himself to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Knight, 69, was smashing the scales at more than 300 pounds when a cardiologist told the 5-foot-7 funnyman he was courting diabetes, heart disease and strokes.
Said a source: "That was the ultimate wake-up call."
According to Knight, he's been overeating since childhood, once joking: "I used to get a tan from the light in the refrigerator." But while shooting a scene for Seinfeld, he realized his health wasn't what it should be.
Knight recalled: "I was being fired at by a farmer having been with the farmer's daughter, running through a cornfield with my pants down, and at some point in the middle of shooting, I can't catch my breath."
But after the physician delivered the serious news, the lardy laugher changed his ways in a heartbeat.
"It scared me literally to life," admitted Knight, who ultimately took the expert's advice to consult fitness pro Marc Vahanian.
Now, the increasingly svelte star puts in 20-minute workouts at least two times a week at a gym in L.A., uses a gourmet delivery service that keeps his daily caloric intake at around 1,500 – and weighs less than 200 pounds.
Lifespan specialist Dr. Gabe Mirkin told RadarOnline.com: "He was on a path to an early grave. He was fortunate to have had very good doctors who gave him very good advice!"
