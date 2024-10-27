Former 'Seinfeld' Funnyman Wayne Knight Sheds a Very Serious 100Lbs — After Docs Warned He Was Eating Himself into Early Grave

Hello new-man.

One-time fattie Wayne Knight, who played Seinfeld's portly postman nemesis Newman on the hit '90s series, dropped more than 100 pounds after a doctor warned he was eating himself to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Knight, 69, was smashing the scales at more than 300 pounds when a cardiologist told the 5-foot-7 funnyman he was courting diabetes, heart disease and strokes.