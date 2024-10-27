You will learn about the most advantageous legalization paths from iWorld immigration experts, as well as from real client reviews of those already living in France. Reviewing client feedback on iWorld services offers insight into the requirements, timelines, and important details to consider when applying for a residence permit.

France, with its picturesque landscapes and high quality of life, attracts many foreigners wishing to become residents. Special immigration programs like Passeport Talent make this process more accessible and faster. Financially independent persons, startups, investors in innovative companies, and students can obtain a French residence permit and, eventually, citizenship. The government welcomes talented and educated foreigners, continually developing new residency programs. These programs not only allow for legal residence and work but also provide access to top-tier healthcare, education, and investment opportunities.

Comments from iWorld immigration lawyers, client reviews, and statistics highlight three popular legalization programs.

French residence permit for financially independent persons (FIP)

A residence permit for financially independent persons (FIP) is issued to foreign nationals who can financially support themselves and their family in France without working. This permit allows residency for up to one year, with possible extensions. The main requirement is to prove financial solvency. Reviews from those who successfully moved indicate the required amount varies by region, averaging 1500-2000 euros per month for one person.

Company registration

According to reviews on iworld.com, many residents followed lawyer advice to open a company in France. Registering a company allows you to obtain a residence permit for four years, and after five years of residence, apply for citizenship. Lawyers explain that residency under La French Tech is available to entrepreneurs in innovative technologies.

Study in France

France, especially Paris, is home to some of the world’s top universities. For many, studying in France is a chance to receive quality education, gain practical training in major companies, and potentially start a career there. Students receive a one-year residence permit, with possible extensions. After five years, they can apply for permanent residence and later citizenship. Reviews highlight the broad range of educational fields, institutions, and grant programs available, with the option to study in either English or French.