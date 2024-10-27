iWorld Client Reviews on Advantageous Immigration Programs in France
France, with its picturesque landscapes and high quality of life, attracts many foreigners wishing to become residents. Special immigration programs like Passeport Talent make this process more accessible and faster. Financially independent persons, startups, investors in innovative companies, and students can obtain a French residence permit and, eventually, citizenship. The government welcomes talented and educated foreigners, continually developing new residency programs. These programs not only allow for legal residence and work but also provide access to top-tier healthcare, education, and investment opportunities.
You will learn about the most advantageous legalization paths from iWorld immigration experts, as well as from real client reviews of those already living in France. Reviewing client feedback on iWorld services offers insight into the requirements, timelines, and important details to consider when applying for a residence permit.
How to Move to France Profitably Today
Comments from iWorld immigration lawyers, client reviews, and statistics highlight three popular legalization programs.
French residence permit for financially independent persons (FIP)
A residence permit for financially independent persons (FIP) is issued to foreign nationals who can financially support themselves and their family in France without working. This permit allows residency for up to one year, with possible extensions. The main requirement is to prove financial solvency. Reviews from those who successfully moved indicate the required amount varies by region, averaging 1500-2000 euros per month for one person.
Company registration
According to reviews on iworld.com, many residents followed lawyer advice to open a company in France. Registering a company allows you to obtain a residence permit for four years, and after five years of residence, apply for citizenship. Lawyers explain that residency under La French Tech is available to entrepreneurs in innovative technologies.
Study in France
France, especially Paris, is home to some of the world’s top universities. For many, studying in France is a chance to receive quality education, gain practical training in major companies, and potentially start a career there. Students receive a one-year residence permit, with possible extensions. After five years, they can apply for permanent residence and later citizenship. Reviews highlight the broad range of educational fields, institutions, and grant programs available, with the option to study in either English or French.
iWorld: Reviews of Popular Programs
Reviews on iWorld’s official website highlight three immigration programs particularly attractive to the immigrants.
Residence permit for FIP
A Serbian client, assisted by iWorld lawyers in obtaining a French residence permit, shared his story. Mr. K., who has a stable passive income and runs a family business in Belgrade, decided to move with his wife and youngest daughter to Paris, and later, the Loire Valley. To secure residency, they provided bank statements, health insurance, birth and marriage certificates, and lease agreements.
iWorld handled document collection, translation, and notarization. The client noted that legal support sped up the process for him, his wife, and daughter.
Startup
A young IT entrepreneur from Moldova shared that it took less than six months to obtain a residence permit via a startup visa (French Tech Visa). His wife and two children (ages 2 and 4) also received residence permits. He praised the Passeport Talent program for providing access to French incubators, accelerators, and low taxes for startups. He emphasized the importance of correct paperwork, especially the business plan, which was approved on the first try.
Study
Pavel, a young man from Belarus, shared that studying at the International Fashion Academy was his dream, made possible by iWorld’s legal assistance. He is now interning at a well-known fashion brand and is thrilled about his future prospects.
Overview of iWorld
iWorld is an international law firm specializing in immigration services. Its offerings include:
- Selection of the best immigration program.
- Advice on relocation and business transfers.
- Document preparation for applicants, family members, and employees.
- Visa applications, business plan reviews, and document preparation for legalization.
Client reviews emphasize that iWorld’s comprehensive approach ensures a high success rate and alleviates client stress.
