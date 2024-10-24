Donald Trump and Elon Musk Blasted For Launching 'Phoney War' Against Britain’s Labour Party After They Made Astounding Claim it 'Tampered' in U.S. Election

Responding to the Labour activists flying into the U.S. to help the Harris campaign, one source close to the former President's campaign said: "This is not taken seriously at all. It's not illegal. The campaign is making noises just for the sake of it but no one really cares."

Former Labour cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw told The Independent: "This is a political stunt from the Trump campaign and I am amazed the UK media are taking it seriously.

"People across politics have always helped out in their sister party campaigns as volunteers. It’s a complete non-story.