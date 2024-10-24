Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Blasted For Launching 'Phoney War' Against Britain’s Labour Party After They Made Astounding Claim it 'Tampered' in U.S. Election

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Blasted For Launching 'Phoney War' Against Britain’s Labour Party After They Made Astounding Claim it 'Tampered' in U.S. Election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's double assault on Labour Party has been dubbed a 'phoney war'.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Updated 1:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's twin assault on Great Britain's Labour Party and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reeks of a publicity stunt, it has been claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal members of the party jetting out to the U.S. to support rival Kamala Harris has not been taken seriously by the Trump camp, despite the former President's threat of legal action this week.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump and elon musk blasted for launching phoney war against britains labour party after they made astounding claim it tampered in us election
Source: MEGA

Trump's team are unphased by Labour's support of rival Kamala Harris, despite his legal threat.

Article continues below advertisement

And tech billionaire Musk's involvement, when he accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), founded by Sir Keir's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, of "violating US criminal statutes against foreign interference in elections", has sparked theories within the party the pair have launched a "phoney war" against them.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump and elon musk blasted for launching phoney war against britains labour party after they made astounding claim it tampered in us election
Source: MEGA

Musk also laid into Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's party.

Article continues below advertisement

Responding to the Labour activists flying into the U.S. to help the Harris campaign, one source close to the former President's campaign said: "This is not taken seriously at all. It's not illegal. The campaign is making noises just for the sake of it but no one really cares."

Former Labour cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw told The Independent: "This is a political stunt from the Trump campaign and I am amazed the UK media are taking it seriously.

"People across politics have always helped out in their sister party campaigns as volunteers. It’s a complete non-story.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump and elon musk blasted for launching phoney war against britains labour party after they made astounding claim it tampered in us election
Source: MEGA

Musk and Trump created the faux row for publicity, it has been claimed.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

An ex-foreign secretary from Labour rivals the Conservative Party (known as the Torys) described the whole row as "ridiculous", adding: "It is more about domestic US politics; accusing the Democrats of having to look for foreign support... ridiculous, but that is Trump."

Former international development minister Lord George Foulkes described it as "a phoney war".

He added: "It is a long tradition that members help sister parties and the Tories also do this."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump and elon musk blasted for launching phoney war against britains labour party after they made astounding claim it tampered in us election
Source: MEGA

Sir Keir Starmer met Trump in New York last month.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday Trump had accused the Labour Party of meddling in the U.S Election - and is threatening legal action.

A lawyer representing the former President filed a complaint on Tuesday to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against both the Labour Party and the Harris campaign, after a Labour staffer wrote a LinkedIn post advertising a trip to the U.S on which "nearly 100 Labour Party staff" members would support the Vice President in four key swing state.

Article continues below advertisement

Labour and the party's Prime Minister Starmer denied the party funded the trips, insisting the campaigners travelled in a personal capacity at their own expense - and the Trump campaign did not present any new evidence that rules were broken.

A Labour party spokesperson told CNN: "It is common practice for campaigners of all political persuasions from around the world to volunteer in US elections. Where Labour activists take part, they do so at their own expense, in accordance with the laws and rules."

Article continues below advertisement

On his relationship with Trump, Starmer said: "I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time."

Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.