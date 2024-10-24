Donald Trump and Elon Musk Blasted For Launching 'Phoney War' Against Britain’s Labour Party After They Made Astounding Claim it 'Tampered' in U.S. Election
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's twin assault on Great Britain's Labour Party and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reeks of a publicity stunt, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal members of the party jetting out to the U.S. to support rival Kamala Harris has not been taken seriously by the Trump camp, despite the former President's threat of legal action this week.
And tech billionaire Musk's involvement, when he accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), founded by Sir Keir's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, of "violating US criminal statutes against foreign interference in elections", has sparked theories within the party the pair have launched a "phoney war" against them.
Responding to the Labour activists flying into the U.S. to help the Harris campaign, one source close to the former President's campaign said: "This is not taken seriously at all. It's not illegal. The campaign is making noises just for the sake of it but no one really cares."
Former Labour cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw told The Independent: "This is a political stunt from the Trump campaign and I am amazed the UK media are taking it seriously.
"People across politics have always helped out in their sister party campaigns as volunteers. It’s a complete non-story.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
An ex-foreign secretary from Labour rivals the Conservative Party (known as the Torys) described the whole row as "ridiculous", adding: "It is more about domestic US politics; accusing the Democrats of having to look for foreign support... ridiculous, but that is Trump."
Former international development minister Lord George Foulkes described it as "a phoney war".
He added: "It is a long tradition that members help sister parties and the Tories also do this."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday Trump had accused the Labour Party of meddling in the U.S Election - and is threatening legal action.
A lawyer representing the former President filed a complaint on Tuesday to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against both the Labour Party and the Harris campaign, after a Labour staffer wrote a LinkedIn post advertising a trip to the U.S on which "nearly 100 Labour Party staff" members would support the Vice President in four key swing state.
Labour and the party's Prime Minister Starmer denied the party funded the trips, insisting the campaigners travelled in a personal capacity at their own expense - and the Trump campaign did not present any new evidence that rules were broken.
A Labour party spokesperson told CNN: "It is common practice for campaigners of all political persuasions from around the world to volunteer in US elections. Where Labour activists take part, they do so at their own expense, in accordance with the laws and rules."
On his relationship with Trump, Starmer said: "I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time."
Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.