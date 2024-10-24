'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes After Being Plagued by 'Lifelong' Disease

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Danny DeVito has spilled his top life philosophy for his golden years after battling a rare genetic disorder since birth. The Twins star, who has Fairbank's disease, is all about prioritizing happiness as he charges ahead in his thriving career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA DeVito is looking forward to keeping on in his career as he gears up for his upcoming 80th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

The disease, also referred to as multiple epiphyseal dysplasia (MED), is a musculoskeletal disorder that impacts the development of bones and cartilage — often stunting one's growth. DeVito, 79, stands at the below-average adult height of 5'0''.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: META The Taxi actor stands at 5'0" after being born with the rare genetic disorder, Fairbank's disease.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor, who skyrocketed to fame as Louie De Palma in the hit sitcom Taxi, is ready to keep driving his career forward as he prepares for his milestone birthday on November 17. He said: "I really prefer to keep busy. I think when I'm working I'm happiest, so I'm always working."

Article continues below advertisement

DeVito then shared his ultimate philosophy in life — happiness. He added: "That's the thing in life; you've got to be happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Matilda star admitted he used his personality to compensate for his height during his younger years.

Article continues below advertisement

DeVito also said he's too busy acknowledging his own achievements to compare himself to someone like Clark Gable — an actor often referred to as the "King of Hollywood" in the early 1900s. He said: "I don't celebrate the fact I'm not Clark Gable. I do celebrate that I am who I am."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The stage and screen star has been no stranger to opening up about his disease affecting his career. Even referring to himself as the "five foot nothing guy," DeVito said his standout height has benefited him during many Hollywood auditions. He told to The Guardian in 2013: "No casting director is gonna forget the 5ft guy!"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, DeVito hilariously reacted to being named the "king of short kings" — which he was truly flattered by. He said: "I like it! I haven't heard the term, but it gives me joy. It lifts me up. Thank you."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he ever had to "wrestle" with the idea of being shorter, DeVito previously admitted he used his big personality to cover up his insecurities when it came to women. The actor recalled going to school dances as a kid, saying he would "fast dance" and "dazzle them with his footwork" as a way to compensate for his height and let his charisma shine through.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA DeVito and his wife Rhea Perlman never filed for divorce despite separating in 2012 after 30 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

DeVito said he was only self-conscious when it came to what girls thought about him — however, the actor never let it stop him from asking anyone out. In another interview with The Times, the Matilda star added: "We all have these little things, our insecurities about ourselves. My height and my demeanor. I'm a little rough around the edges."