'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes After Being Plagued by 'Lifelong' Disease

Photo of Danny DeVito
Source: MEGA

Danny DeVito opened up about prioritizing 'happiness' for the rest of his years.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Danny DeVito has spilled his top life philosophy for his golden years after battling a rare genetic disorder since birth.

The Twins star, who has Fairbank's disease, is all about prioritizing happiness as he charges ahead in his thriving career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

danny smiling
Source: MEGA

DeVito is looking forward to keeping on in his career as he gears up for his upcoming 80th birthday.

The disease, also referred to as multiple epiphyseal dysplasia (MED), is a musculoskeletal disorder that impacts the development of bones and cartilage — often stunting one's growth.

DeVito, 79, stands at the below-average adult height of 5'0''.

danny carpet
Source: META

The Taxi actor stands at 5'0" after being born with the rare genetic disorder, Fairbank's disease.

The actor, who skyrocketed to fame as Louie De Palma in the hit sitcom Taxi, is ready to keep driving his career forward as he prepares for his milestone birthday on November 17.

He said: "I really prefer to keep busy. I think when I'm working I'm happiest, so I'm always working."

DeVito then shared his ultimate philosophy in life — happiness.

He added: "That's the thing in life; you've got to be happy."

danny wave
Source: MEGA

The Matilda star admitted he used his personality to compensate for his height during his younger years.

DeVito also said he's too busy acknowledging his own achievements to compare himself to someone like Clark Gable — an actor often referred to as the "King of Hollywood" in the early 1900s.

He said: "I don't celebrate the fact I'm not Clark Gable. I do celebrate that I am who I am."

The stage and screen star has been no stranger to opening up about his disease affecting his career.

Even referring to himself as the "five foot nothing guy," DeVito said his standout height has benefited him during many Hollywood auditions.

He told to The Guardian in 2013: "No casting director is gonna forget the 5ft guy!"

Last year, DeVito hilariously reacted to being named the "king of short kings" — which he was truly flattered by.

He said: "I like it! I haven't heard the term, but it gives me joy. It lifts me up. Thank you."

When asked if he ever had to "wrestle" with the idea of being shorter, DeVito previously admitted he used his big personality to cover up his insecurities when it came to women.

The actor recalled going to school dances as a kid, saying he would "fast dance" and "dazzle them with his footwork" as a way to compensate for his height and let his charisma shine through.

devito perlman
Source: MEGA

DeVito and his wife Rhea Perlman never filed for divorce despite separating in 2012 after 30 years of marriage.

DeVito said he was only self-conscious when it came to what girls thought about him — however, the actor never let it stop him from asking anyone out.

In another interview with The Times, the Matilda star added: "We all have these little things, our insecurities about ourselves. My height and my demeanor. I'm a little rough around the edges."

"I was always a little shy about it. I kind of went into the mouth of the dragon. Instead of hiding in the background I went up to the front. I said, 'Here I am. This is what I do.'"

DeVito married actress Rhea Perlman in 1982, and while never filing for divorce, the two separated in 2012 after 30 years of marriage.

The former couple share three children: Lucy, 41, Gracie, 39, and Jake, 37.

