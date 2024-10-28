WATCH: Taylor Swift Gushed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Would be One of Her Dream Prom Dates: 'He's Always Been Very Nice To Me'
Taylor Swift once revealed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was one of her dream prom dates.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a resurfaced video of the superstar shows she was previously in awe of the disgraced rapper, claiming "he’s always been very nice to me."
The footage was taken from Swift’s appearance on Rachael Ray in 2011, where the host interviewed the singer when she was just 21-years-old.
During the segment, the pop star answered a series of rapid-fire questions by holding up photos of various music superstars, including Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.
When asked who she would have taken to prom, Swift, now 34, responded: "It would be a group, and it would be a really fun group."
"Boy, you're going on a freaky prom date," Ray, now 56, quipped as the singer made her choices.
Seconds later, Swift held up pictures of Combs, Perry, Lopez, Justin Timberlake and Sheryl Crow.
The talk show host asked: "Why that spectacular array of people?”
Swift responded: "Because … all these different reasons.
"Well, Katy would just be so much fun. She’s just, like, crazy fun, like spontaneous."
She continued: “Diddy’s really always been very nice to me. He would be fun to be in the prom group."
"He's a gentleman, isn't he? He's a lovely gentleman," Ray chimed in.
The clip has recently been shared widely on TikTok and several fans claimed the clip "didn’t age well."
Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "As a millennial, we looked up to these people. we didn’t know what was really going on. this is like fearless/speak now taylor. she like 19-21 here."
Another commented: "Back when we were so naive," while a third wrote, "This aged like milk."
Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week the rapper has been accused of hosting his wild 'Freak Off' sex parties to coincide with blockbuster events such as the VMAs and Super Bowl - to ensure he had them packed with star power.
We can reveal videos and documents claim the rapper, who is languishing in a New York jail cell awaiting trial, paint a disturbing picture of how he used the ploy to get Hollywood's elite to attend the depraved orgies, where he's alleged to have used date-rape drugs on his assault victims.
One of the key events mentioned in the allegations against Diddy was a massive party in August 2005 following the MTV VMAs.
The guest list for the event was brimming with A-listers including Eva Longoria, Paris Hilton, Fergie, Jeff Gordon and Ice-T.
As the night progressed, the event transitioned from a nightclub to Diddy's Miami mansion, where it allegedly spiralled into a wild sex party.
Footage from the event reportedly shows Diddy, along with a multitude of naked or half-dressed young men and women, engaged in explicit activities.
Videos obtained by the New York Post also allegedly depict drug use and group sexual encounters, with some clips showing Diddy in the same attire he wore earlier in the evening.
