Devastated WWE Icon Ric Flair Breaks Silence Over Stepson Sebastian Kidder's Suicide in Heart-wrenching Post: 'I'm so Sorry'

Composite photo of Ric Flair.
Source: MEGA

Ric Flair addressed stepson Sebastian Kidder's suicide in an emotional Instagram post.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Ric Flair has broken his silence over his stepson's suicide.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the WWE legend spoke out about stepson Sebastian Kidder's death in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

Kidder died aged 24 by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday, October 26 at the family's Georgia home.

ricflairnatureboy
Source: @ricflkairnatureboy/instagram

Kidder died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on October 26.

Flair, 75, addressed his stepson's death for the first time on social media on Sunday, October 27.

He captioned the emotional Instagram post: "I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy @thewonderouswendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013.

"I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life. I Still Every Day Of My Life Think About Reid As You Will Continue To Think About Sebastian."

Source: @ricflairnatureboy/Instagram

Flair expressed his grief over Kidder's death on Instagram.

The WWE star touched on his first-hand experience with losing a child. His son Reid, who had a promising wrestling career, died of drug overdose in 2013.

Flair added: "You Can’t Blame Yourselves As I Blamed Myself For Making Reid My Best Friend Instead Of Being A Good Parent.

"Sometimes We Get So Close To Our Kids, We Forget That They Need Us In So Many Different Ways."

Ric Flair

ric flair breaks silence over stepson sebastian kidder death

Flair said he was 'so thankful for the time' he had with his stepson, who was in his life for over a decade and a half.

He continued: "I’m So Thankful For The Time I Had With Sebastian. I Have So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up! He Stood Tall By His Mother Along With The Whole Family- Sophia, Paris, And Summer, While I Was Dying.

"He Was So Unselfish Sharing His Mother With Me As I Was Dying. And Also, At The Passing Of My Son Reid. He Was Multi-Talented & In Everybody’s Eyes A Huge Success And Will Always Be Remembered That Way.

"I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Stay Strong & Don’t Let Anything Deter You From All Your Successful Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Both! Rest In Peace Sebastian!"

Kidder's mom, Wendy Barlow – who dated Flair for years before they tied the knot in 2018 – confirmed his death to TMZ Sports.

She told the outlet: "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..."

The circumstances surrounding the 24-year-old's death are still unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

Prior to his death, Kidder's music career was gaining traction.

ricflairnatureboy
Source: @ricflkairnatureboy/instagram

Flair urged Kidder's mom to 'not blame herself' for his death.

Over the summer, he appeared on Fox's Good Day Atlanta, where he performed several of his songs and spoke about the upcoming release of his first album.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

