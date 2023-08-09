WWE Legend Ric Flair Reveals He Plunged Into a ‘Coma’ With Boxing Icon Mike Tyson After Drug Bender

WWE legend Ric Flair revealed the shocking moment he went into a "coma" after getting high with boxing champ Mike Tyson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Flair, 74, has been business partners with Tyson, 57, since 2022. He teamed up with Tyson on the WWE icon's cannabis line, Ric Flair Drip.

Flair dished about the wild experience with comedian Theo Von on an episode of the This Past Weekend podcast.