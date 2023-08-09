WWE Legend Ric Flair Reveals He Plunged Into a ‘Coma’ With Boxing Icon Mike Tyson After Drug Bender
WWE legend Ric Flair revealed the shocking moment he went into a "coma" after getting high with boxing champ Mike Tyson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Flair, 74, has been business partners with Tyson, 57, since 2022. He teamed up with Tyson on the WWE icon's cannabis line, Ric Flair Drip.
Flair dished about the wild experience with comedian Theo Von on an episode of the This Past Weekend podcast.
While the WWE may get a bad rap for dramatization, Flair insisted that after smoking marijuana with Tyson, he thought he was going to die.
He explained that it all went south after he challenged to take Tyson on "hit for hit." As it turned out, Tyson's "Iron Mike" nickname was applicable to his lung strength as well.
"I dreamt my daughter got married, and I went back and thought about stuff in wrestling," Flair recalled his thoughts during the knockout smoke sesh.
Flair continued that the evening took a turn when he slipped into a "cannabis coma."
"It's funny. I got so high with Mike one night in the Hamptons that I went into what's called a cannabis coma," the WWE legend told Von, as he explained going back to his hotel room and not being able to move.
When he realized he wasn't able to move his body, Flair said he began to panic.
"I said to myself ... 'Did I die? Have I just died?'" the 74-year-old continued. "I feel like I did when I was in my coma."
Flair's comment referred to the 11 days he spent in a medically induced coma after complications from bowel surgery caused kidney failure in 2017. Except this time, the "coma" felt much different.
"But I can think, and I don't think I could think when I was in my coma. That's the way I was talking to myself." Flair continued. "All I could think of was what I possibly could have done wrong."
As Flair recalled racking his brain for clues, he said he "just hadn't done enough" as Tyson, presumably referring to the amount of marijuana they had both smoked earlier that evening.
Flair joked that he "practiced every time" he knew he was "gonna see Mike."
"I'm about a three or four-hit guy," Flair added. "I just said, 'I'm gonna smoke as much as you right now, brother.'"