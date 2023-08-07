WWE’s First Transgender Star Gabbi Tuft Calls Out Vince McMahon Over Criminal Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Tuft, 44, announced her transition in 2021 after a years-long career with WWE as the popular pro-wrestler Tyler Reks .

Gabbi Tuft , WWE’s first transgender star, recently threw shade at Vince McMahon over the WWE executive’s ongoing criminal sexual misconduct scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Tuft, she was denied access to a WWE event that took place at Madison Square Garden last month.

She was reportedly “blocked” from going backstage at Smackdown on July 7.