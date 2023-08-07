WWE’s First Transgender Star Gabbi Tuft Calls Out Vince McMahon Over Criminal Sexual Misconduct Scandal
Gabbi Tuft, WWE’s first transgender star, recently threw shade at Vince McMahon over the WWE executive’s ongoing criminal sexual misconduct scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tuft, 44, announced her transition in 2021 after a years-long career with WWE as the popular pro-wrestler Tyler Reks.
According to Tuft, she was denied access to a WWE event that took place at Madison Square Garden last month.
She was reportedly “blocked” from going backstage at Smackdown on July 7.
“One never knows with Vince,” Tuft told the New York Times while discussing the former WWE CEO’s criminal sexual misconduct scandal and the fact that Tuft was denied backstage access to Smackdown last month.
Meanwhile, the 44-year-old transgender former WWE star also admitted that she “really misses” her career with the professional wrestling company.
“Actually, I really miss it,” she told the Times. “I didn't realize I would.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuft spoke out over the weekend shortly after it was revealed that McMahon was raided by federal agents on July 17 in connection to the ongoing sexual misconduct investigation against him.
The WWE boss was slapped with a federal grand jury subpoena in connection to the probe, and the WWE also confirmed that they received demands for documents from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies as part of the investigation.
"[WWE] has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters," the company said on Wednesday, August 2.
McMahon also recently underwent “major spinal surgery” and is on indefinite sick leave from his executive role with WWE.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the recent federal investigation into McMahon’s alleged misconduct was not the first time the former WWE CEO faced allegations of misconduct.
McMahon temporarily retired from the wrestling company in 2020 after he was accused of paying millions of dollars to a former employee to keep an alleged affair between the pair quiet.
Then, in early 2022, non-disclosure agreements surfaced that involved misconduct claims made by former WWE employees against McMahon and former WWE head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.
McMahon ultimately paid upwards of $19 million to reimburse WWE for costs related to an internal investigation launched after the initial allegations were made.
McMahon temporarily handed over the reins of the WWE to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and her husband, Paul Levesque, during his retirement – although he returned to his role as executive chairman earlier this year.
WWE is now reportedly moving forward with a plan to merge the popular pro-wrestling company with the parent company of the UFC, Endeavour.
Once completed, the merger would create a company worth $21 billion.
