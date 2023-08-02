WWE Boss Vince McMahon Raided by Federal Agents in Connection to Sexual Misconduct Investigation
WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was hit with a federal grand jury subpoena last month as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com can report.
The subpoena, which led to a search warrant being executed on McMahon's property on July 17, came after multiple women accused the WWE exec of sexual misconduct and making alleged payments to silence them.
McMahon, 77, has not been charged with any crimes at this time, according to the Sun.
The search warrant was executed by federal law enforcement — indicating the seriousness of the allegations against McMahon.
The WWE confirmed that they received demands for documents from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies as part of the investigation. The company stated that it will cooperate fully with any investigations.
"[WWE] has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters," the company said on Wednesday.
In a separate development, McMahon recently underwent “major spinal surgery” and is on indefinite sick leave. Details about the surgery were not disclosed, but TMZ reported it was a successful procedure that lasted approximately four hours.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this would not be the first time McMahon faced allegations of misconduct.
In early 2022, non-disclosure agreements were exposed involving misconduct claims made by former WWE employees against McMahon and former WWE head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis.
McMahon paid upwards of $19 million to reimburse the company for costs related to the allegations against him as a result of the investigation.
McMahon's retirement in 2020 also came amid an investigation into claims that he paid $3 million to a former employee to keep their alleged affair quiet.
He temporarily handed over the reins of the WWE to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and her husband, Paul Levesque. McMahon returned to his role as executive chairman earlier this year.
Despite McMahon's legal troubles, the WWE is moving forward with its plans to merge with the parent company of the UFC, Endeavour. Once completed, this merger will create a company worth $21 billion.
"Mr. McMahon believes this is the right course of action and in the best interests of WWE and WWE shareholders amidst the current dynamics in the media and entertainment industry,” the company said in a statement after it was revealed WWE was considering a merger.
The ongoing legal issues facing McMahon, and the recent raid on his home, are not expected to delay the expected merger between WWE and Endeavor.
