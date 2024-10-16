Your tip
Taylor Swift to ‘Tell All’ About Exes and Travis Kelce ‘Showmance’ Scandal in New 256-Page ‘Eras Tour’ Book: ‘She’s Not Going to Hold Back!’

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's new book will document her relationships.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is about to become even more of an open book with her latest project.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively share insight on the global superstar's upcoming 256-page book documenting her massively successful Eras tour.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Taylor never holds back in her song lyrics – and the same is going to be true of this book.

“It is a celebration of her tour of course, and really glossy and filled with her usually positivity – but anyone who has crossed her better be scared."

travis kelce taylor swift new boundaries
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's new book will include a rare look at her romances including her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The insider added: "She is also going to use this book as a take-down of anyone she feels has crossed her, including those who shared those ‘showmance’ rumors. It will have references to it all in her own way, just like her songs."

The 34-year-old took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Tuesday to share news of the unexpected book: "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

Swift then explained the book, titled The Official Eras Tour Book, Swift will include “own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos [and] all the magical memories” that fans and the singer have made during the tour which kicked off in March 2023 and has gone on to gross $1billion.

A concert film based off the tour has also racked up over $260million since its released, making it the highest-grossing concert movie in history.

taylor swift celebrity squad battling top dogs travis kelce wedding
Source: MEGA

Swift announced her latest project on X, and shared it will also document her huge Eras tour.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has attended numerous shows on the hitmaker's tour, even appearing on stage on several occasions.

However, despite his cameos, not everything has been positive in the famous couple's relationship.

RadarOnline.com revealed Swift and Kelce have reached their "breaking point" as they get closer to their one-year anniversary.

Taylor Swift

The source shared: "The guy's been described as a golden retriever because he's always so happy-go-lucky, but in that moment, it seemed like he'd finally cracked, and viewers saw his true emotions."

"The last thing Travis ever wants to do is let his team down, and lately that's what was happening," the insider added. "It didn't help that everyone from Chiefs fans to sports commentators are saying he's out of shape and it's all Taylor's fault. The Swifties are the ones defending him!"

taylor swift breaks silence
Source: MEGA

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made appearances during the tour, but some have blasted their relationship.

The NFL superstar and the performer had made previous efforts to prove to critics and fans alike that their romance is completely legit, as Swift was accused of controlling every aspect of their relationship and reveal.

An insider previously told RadarOnline: "She's making a conscious effort to let her hair down. When they first got together, she was focused on the timing of everything – like when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, etc."

"That's her style, she micromanages her image. But now she's going to take the handcuffs off and do what comes naturally," they added.

taylor swift tell all about exes travis kelce showmance scandal eras tour book
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce are said to be at their 'breaking point' almost one year into their romance.

Swift and Kelce were recently spotted at Yankee Stadium for game one of the American League Championship Series.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

