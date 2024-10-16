Taylor Swift to ‘Tell All’ About Exes and Travis Kelce ‘Showmance’ Scandal in New 256-Page ‘Eras Tour’ Book: ‘She’s Not Going to Hold Back!’
Taylor Swift is about to become even more of an open book with her latest project.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively share insight on the global superstar's upcoming 256-page book documenting her massively successful Eras tour.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Taylor never holds back in her song lyrics – and the same is going to be true of this book.
“It is a celebration of her tour of course, and really glossy and filled with her usually positivity – but anyone who has crossed her better be scared."
The insider added: "She is also going to use this book as a take-down of anyone she feels has crossed her, including those who shared those ‘showmance’ rumors. It will have references to it all in her own way, just like her songs."
The 34-year-old took to X, previously known as Twitter, on Tuesday to share news of the unexpected book: "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”
Swift then explained the book, titled The Official Eras Tour Book, Swift will include “own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos [and] all the magical memories” that fans and the singer have made during the tour which kicked off in March 2023 and has gone on to gross $1billion.
A concert film based off the tour has also racked up over $260million since its released, making it the highest-grossing concert movie in history.
Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has attended numerous shows on the hitmaker's tour, even appearing on stage on several occasions.
However, despite his cameos, not everything has been positive in the famous couple's relationship.
RadarOnline.com revealed Swift and Kelce have reached their "breaking point" as they get closer to their one-year anniversary.
The source shared: "The guy's been described as a golden retriever because he's always so happy-go-lucky, but in that moment, it seemed like he'd finally cracked, and viewers saw his true emotions."
"The last thing Travis ever wants to do is let his team down, and lately that's what was happening," the insider added. "It didn't help that everyone from Chiefs fans to sports commentators are saying he's out of shape and it's all Taylor's fault. The Swifties are the ones defending him!"
The NFL superstar and the performer had made previous efforts to prove to critics and fans alike that their romance is completely legit, as Swift was accused of controlling every aspect of their relationship and reveal.
An insider previously told RadarOnline: "She's making a conscious effort to let her hair down. When they first got together, she was focused on the timing of everything – like when they'd have their first public date, their first public kiss, etc."
"That's her style, she micromanages her image. But now she's going to take the handcuffs off and do what comes naturally," they added.
Swift and Kelce were recently spotted at Yankee Stadium for game one of the American League Championship Series.
