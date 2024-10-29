Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy 'Damage Control Strategy' Revealed: How Supermodel Broke News Of 'Unexpected' 3rd Baby to Ex-Husband Tom Brady Before News 'Leaked' to Media

Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy 'Damage Control Strategy' Revealed: How Supermodel Broke News Of 'Unexpected' 3rd Baby to Ex-Husband Tom Brady Before News 'Leaked' to Media
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen told ex-husband Tom Brady her baby news before it leaked to media.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gisele Bündchen told ex-husband Tom Brady she was pregnant before he found out via the media.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Brazilian model, 44, was not expecting to become a mother again with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who she's been dating since June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
gisele bundchen
Source: MEGA

Bündchen wasn't anticipating becoming a mom again in her mind-forties.

Article continues below advertisement

She informed her two children with Brady first, then the ex-NFL star, before releasing the news.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together.

"This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.

"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding."

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady refuses take responsibility gisele bundchen split boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Brady was informed of pregnancy news after Bündchen told her two children she shares with ex-NFL star.

Article continues below advertisement

The star is already mom to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with Brady, 47.

Their children are said to be "absolutely thrilled’ by the news and have long adored Valente, 37.

The source continued: "Gisele's kids are absolutely thrilled by this.

"Joaquim has been a huge part of both of their lives since 2021 when she started including Jiu Jitsu as part of their homeschooling.

"They love him and look to him as a father figure.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady doesnt believe gisele bundchen joaquim romance timeline
Source: MEGA

Bündchen is reportedly excited by the "new chapter" in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

"They are starting a family of their own now and a wedding is going to happen in the future."

The model's shock announcement came on Monday afternoon, with sources telling People that Bündchen and Valente are "happy for this new chapter."

The source continued: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

MORE ON:
NEWS

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
gisele bundchen takes daughter vivian to volleyball with boyfriendjoaquim vallente radar
Source: MEGA

Bündchen has been dating Joaquim Valente since June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The supermodel, who reportedly refused to take part in the recently rebooted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as she did not want to debut her bump, is believed to be due in February.

Bündchen and Valente first sparked romance rumors when they were seen together in November 2022 in Costa Rica, two weeks after her $733million divorce Brady was finalized.

Article continues below advertisement
gisele bundchen jiu jitsu instructor photos tom brady cowboys loss
Source: Mega

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Bündchen later confirmed she is dating again and divulged details about her new relationship for the first time in a candid interview with The New York Times, but did not name Valente.

She admited: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.

"It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

Article continues below advertisement

She also denied cheating on Brady before their divorce in 2022.

Bündchen said: "That is a lie. This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful."

The couple were plagued by rumors they were on the rocks back in May after their romance was skewered during The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

Valente was said to be struggling with their romance becoming so public in the wake of the one-off show, which included a crude reference to the Brazilian fitness trainer.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.