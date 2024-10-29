Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy 'Damage Control Strategy' Revealed: How Supermodel Broke News Of 'Unexpected' 3rd Baby to Ex-Husband Tom Brady Before News 'Leaked' to Media
Gisele Bündchen told ex-husband Tom Brady she was pregnant before he found out via the media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Brazilian model, 44, was not expecting to become a mother again with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who she's been dating since June 2023.
She informed her two children with Brady first, then the ex-NFL star, before releasing the news.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together.
"This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.
"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding."
The star is already mom to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with Brady, 47.
Their children are said to be "absolutely thrilled’ by the news and have long adored Valente, 37.
The source continued: "Gisele's kids are absolutely thrilled by this.
"Joaquim has been a huge part of both of their lives since 2021 when she started including Jiu Jitsu as part of their homeschooling.
"They love him and look to him as a father figure.
"They are starting a family of their own now and a wedding is going to happen in the future."
The model's shock announcement came on Monday afternoon, with sources telling People that Bündchen and Valente are "happy for this new chapter."
The source continued: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
- Gisele Bündchen Pregnant! Model, 44, Expecting First Child With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente — 7 Months After She Denied They Were Having Affair Behind Back of Ex-Husband Tom Brady
- Pregnant Gisele Bündchen 'Set to Defy Doctor's Delivery Fears': Model 'Insisting She Wants Dangerous Home Birth' at $11M Mansion
- Pregnant & Alone: Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Claims She Felt ‘Lost’ After Split
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The supermodel, who reportedly refused to take part in the recently rebooted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as she did not want to debut her bump, is believed to be due in February.
Bündchen and Valente first sparked romance rumors when they were seen together in November 2022 in Costa Rica, two weeks after her $733million divorce Brady was finalized.
Bündchen later confirmed she is dating again and divulged details about her new relationship for the first time in a candid interview with The New York Times, but did not name Valente.
She admited: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.
"It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
She also denied cheating on Brady before their divorce in 2022.
Bündchen said: "That is a lie. This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful."
The couple were plagued by rumors they were on the rocks back in May after their romance was skewered during The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.
Valente was said to be struggling with their romance becoming so public in the wake of the one-off show, which included a crude reference to the Brazilian fitness trainer.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.