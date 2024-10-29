Pregnant Gisele Bündchen 'Set to Defy Doctor's Delivery Fears': Model 'Insisting She Wants Dangerous Home Birth' at $11M Mansion
Gisele Bündchen has planned to defy doctors' orders with the birth of her third child.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel is said to want to deliver her third child in a risky home birth at her $11million Miami mansion.
Bündchen, 44, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35.
This isn't the first time the Brazilian beauty has ignored her doctor's warnings about giving birth at home.
She gave birth to daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14 – whom she shares with NFL legend ex-husband Tom Brady – at home.
Bündchen previously opened up about her home births in her 2018 book, My Path To A Meaningful Life.
When she was four months pregnant with Benjamin, the first time mother was advised to have a c-section.
She wrote: "The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth. He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small, and the odds just weren't in my favor."
Despite her doctor's recommendation, Bündchen proceeded forward with her own birth plan as she "always dreamed of giving birth naturally, at home".
After meeting a midwife named Mayra, she became interested in water births.
But Bündchen's doctor wasn't the only one in her life who was apprehensive to the idea of her bringing her first child into the world at home.
The model revealed then-husband Brady wasn't on board with her plan at first.
She shared: "Tom wasn't enthusiastic about a home birth either. Only after I had him watch a half-dozen natural-birth movies did he finally agree."
After laboring for 16 hours, Bündchen gave birth to Benjamin at home in a tub, though she did experience some issues due to her height. She noted: "I'm five eleven, and the bathtub was, well, not a whole lot bigger than that."
When it came time to deliver her second child, Bündchen once again opted to deliver at home in a tub.
She recalled both experiences being "extraordinary".
An insider confirmed Bündchen's pregnancy to People on Monday, saying: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
The couple are said to be waiting to find out if they're having a boy or a girl.
For her third home birth, the model would be laboring in luxury at her newly renovated Miami mansion, which she bought in 2022.
Her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features a swimming pool as well as a spacious hot tub.
The mother-of-two began dating Valente, who was her jiu-jitsu instructer, following her divorce from Brady, though the pair faced dating rumors months before they took their relationship public.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed Brady was convinced the pair started dating in 2021, long before they separated.
Brady and Bündchen split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
