Freed Steve Bannon, 70, Facing Fresh Legal Nightmare In Weeks: Former Trump Mouthpiece’s Mexico Border-Wall Fraud Trial Set For December
Steve Bannon has another major issue to face even after just being released from behind bars.
The controversial conservative strategist will go from prison back to the courtroom to defend himself against claims he schemed to scam donors who gave money to build a border wall with Mexico, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old, who has a trial date set for December 9, was originally supposed to answer to the allegations in September, however, it was postponed after Bannon was sent to prison in Connecticut following his conviction of defying a congressional subpoena related to the infamous attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
According to prosecutors, Bannon helped funnel more than $100,000 to a co-founder of the non-profit WeBuildTheWall Inc.. The co-founder is said to have been getting a secret salary from the former White House chief strategist and others had made promises to donors that every dollar would be used for the much-talked about wall along the US-Mexico border.
During a fundraiser in 2019, Bannon claimed: “All the money you give goes to building the wall. He has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges, and called the allegations "nonsense."
Bannon originally faced federal charges, however, he was saved when Donald Trump pardoned him in the last few hours of his presidential term.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg then picked up the case, and Bannon now faces state charges as presidential pardons only apply to federal charges.
Bannon was released from prison on October 29 after serving 180 days for contempt of Congress, and quickly returned to his podcast, Warm Room, to break his silence.
He said: "The four months in federal prison not only didn't break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I've ever been in my entire life."
Bannon's free time behind bars allowed him to partake in "spiritual exercises", and get closer to God.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Steve has found God! He’s always had an interest in spirituality, but now he’s taken it to another level. He spends his time poring over spiritual books and doing meditation-style exercises. But he’s still the same old Steve and will be getting back to his [work] as soon as he gets out.”
Before being sent to prison, the podcast host informed Tucker Carlson that he would view his time in prison as “serving his country” and do “a lot of spiritual exercises, Saint Ignatius of Loyola, different spiritual exercises that come out of the Catholic Church.”
Another insider also told RadarOnline.com that Bannon was prepared for his prison sentence: "Steve always prided himself of being a political maverick and loved his freedoms and home comforts, so this regime is going to kill him. It would test anyone’s sanity, but especially someone like him.”
Bannon was fired, along with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, by Trump in 2017.
At the time, a senior administration official said Bannon had resigned from his position, however, other officials claimed Trump had had it with his behavior.
