Freed Steve Bannon, 70, Facing Fresh Legal Nightmare In Weeks: Former Trump Mouthpiece’s Mexico Border-Wall Fraud Trial Set For December

The 70-year-old, who has a trial date set for December 9, was originally supposed to answer to the allegations in September, however, it was postponed after Bannon was sent to prison in Connecticut following his conviction of defying a congressional subpoena related to the infamous attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Bannon helped funnel more than $100,000 to a co-founder of the non-profit WeBuildTheWall Inc.. The co-founder is said to have been getting a secret salary from the former White House chief strategist and others had made promises to donors that every dollar would be used for the much-talked about wall along the US-Mexico border.