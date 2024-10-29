Home > Politics > Presidential Election Election 'Arson Attack': Probe Launched After Fires Set at Ballot Boxes in Oregon and Washington Destroy Hundreds of Votes Source: MEGA Ballot boxes in both Washington and Oregon were seen with smoke coming out of them. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 29 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Officials are urging affected voters to seek replacements after hundreds of ballots were destroyed in fires at drop boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon on Monday. RadarOnline.com can reveal investigations into a possible arson attack are underway, as police have identified a "suspect vehicle" linked to the incendiary devices that initially sparked the fires.

Source: KATU Hundreds of votes have been destroyed after ballot drop boxes in Washington and Oregon were set on fire.

Surveillance footage showed a Volvo stopping at a drop box in Portland just before security personnel found a fire inside. During a news conference, Portland Police Bureau spokesman Mike Benner said the incident resulted in damage to three voter ballots.

Source: KATU Affected voters have been urged to request replacement ballots after the fires destroyed hundreds.

At the same time, dark grey smoke was seen coming out of a ballot box at Fisher's Landing Transit Center in Vancouver around 6 am. Multiple police units descended on the area and cordoned off the box as it continued to smoke.

About half an hour later, first responders were seen removing several burning ballots, which continued to smolder and smoke even after the fire was extinguished. Clark County's elections auditor stated that the box contained hundreds of ballots at the time, following the last collection at 8 am on Sunday.

Source: MEGA Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will take on GOP candidate Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

KATU reported that only a few ballots were recovered, and the auditor urged anyone who dropped off a ballot at that location to contact the Election Auditor's Office immediately to request a replacement. Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said: "We're going to change our ballot retrieval process so that ballots are picked up in the evening, leaving fewer in drop boxes overnight." Washington's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also received a report of a suspicious device found near a ballot drop-off earlier this month, but no ballots were damaged.

The fires occurred shortly after Portland police responded to another fire at a ballot box, where investigators suspect an incendiary device was involved. According to reports, the fire was reported around 3:30 am but was put out by security before firefighters arrived. The PPD is still investigating the case, and officials have yet to provide an update on the status of the ballots inside.

Just days before, GOP candidate Donald Trump announced his intention to jail election officials if he were to win the 2024 presidential election. Trump shared his thoughts on his Truth Social platform on Friday, stating he and his lawyers are reportedly monitoring the upcoming election "very closely".

Source: MEGA Trump said he and his lawyers will be 'closely monitoring' the 2024 election to scope out any possible 'cheating'.

He wrote: "CEASE AND DESIST. I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election." He continued: "It was a Disgrace to our Nation. Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."

The 2024 U.S. presidential election, featuring Trump vs. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, will take place on Tuesday, November 5.