Trump 'Dictatorship' Looming: How World Is Witnessing 'Fascist Presidency in Real Time' Amid Don’s Hitler 'Worship'
A Donald Trump victory at next month's Election will doom America to a nightmarish fascist dictatorship on a par with Hitler's Third Reich and worse than George Orwell's dystopian Big Brother regime, experts have warned.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fears have been expressed by Sidney Blumenthal, a journalist and former aide of Bill and Hillary Clinton who claims Trump, 78, used his presidency to harass and prosecute "enemies within" – and if re-elected, he will act with even less restraint.
Writing in the Guardian, Blumenthal, 75, warned: "Trump’s presidency was a rehearsal for fascism.
"Quite apart from his record of kleptocracy, allegedly pervasive corruption and obstructions of justice, pardons of criminal associates and dangling of pardons to insure their silence, contempt for the law, maniacal obsession with Hitler, who 'did some good things', scorn for military service ('suckers' and 'losers'), worship of foreign tyrants, congenital lying, paranoid conspiracy mongering, disdain for climate science, willful neglect of public health, ignoring warnings and spreading falsehoods in the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands, the organization and incitement of the January 6 insurrection, and indifference to the near-assassination of his vice-president by a mob he had unleashed ('So what?'), Trump systematically abused the Department of Justice to investigate, harass and prosecute his 'enemies within.'"
The commentator added: "Trump’s current rage is hardly a new threat. In a second term he intends to smash through the constraints that inhibited him in his first.”
Trump's campaign trail has been overshadowed by reports the business mogul previously expressed an admiration for Adolf Hitler.
The claims were made by his former chief-of-staff John Kelly who accused Trump of being the "definition of fascist" and claimed he does not have an understanding of American history or the Constitution.
Kelly, 74, alleged Trump once said "Hitler did some good things" and praised the Nazi dictator for having "rebuilt the economy."
He also told The Atlantic Trump said he wanted his staff to be more like "German generals in World War II" because they were '"totally loyal" to Hitler.
Kelly said: "He commented more than once that, 'You know, Hitler did some good things, too.'"
Kelly said he would usually quash the conversation by saying "nothing (Hitler) did, you could argue, was good," but Trump would occasionally bring up the topic again.
A Trump campaign spokesperson hit back at Kelly's claims in a statement, saying the former political advisor "has totally beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated."
But that hasn't stopped White House rival Kamala Harris, 60, using Trump’s reported Hitler admiration to boost her campaign.
Speaking last week, when asked if she believed Trump is a fascist, Harris replied twice, "Yes, I do." Later, she brought it up herself, saying Trump would, if elected again, be "a president who admires dictators and is a fascist."
She added: "I believe Donald Trump is a danger to the well-being and security of the United States of America,” adding the American people deserve a president who maintains "certain standards," which include "certainly not comparing oneself, in a clearly admiring way, to Hitler."
