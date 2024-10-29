Trump 'Dictatorship' Looming: How World Is Witnessing 'Fascist Presidency in Real Time' Amid Don’s Hitler 'Worship'

A Donald Trump victory at next month's Election will doom America to a nightmarish fascist dictatorship on a par with Hitler's Third Reich and worse than George Orwell's dystopian Big Brother regime, experts have warned.

RadarOnline.com can reveal fears have been expressed by Sidney Blumenthal, a journalist and former aide of Bill and Hillary Clinton who claims Trump, 78, used his presidency to harass and prosecute "enemies within" – and if re-elected, he will act with even less restraint.