Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Election Hacking Scandal: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' Phones 'Spied On' By Chinese Cyber Spooks — Sparking National Security Breach Probe

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' phones were reportedly hacked.

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The phones of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their associates, were allegedly hacked.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an urgent probe was launched to investigate the potential breach after Chinese hackers had reportedly tapped into Verizon's system and targeted the candidates.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump kamala harris phones spied chinese cyber breach probe
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's campaign were previously targeted by hackers.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, investigators are currently working to determine the extent of the breach and what communications may have been compromised.

While the Trump campaign was notified of the situation, they did not confirm the specific targeting of Trump and J.D. Vance's phones.

In a statement, Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, suggested a possible motive behind the hack, claiming Vice President Harris's actions may have incited foreign attacks to hinder Trump's return to office.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump kamala harris phones spied chinese cyber breach probe
Source: MEGA

An investigation was launched into the hack.

Article continues below advertisement

This latest cyber attack draws parallels to the 2016 presidential election hack, where Democratic Party officials were targeted, leading to the leak of private emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign. The publication of these emails, attributed to Russia had significant implications on the election and sparked a subsequent investigation by the Justice Department.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

This incident adds to the previous hacking attempt on the Trump campaign earlier this year, where three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps were charged with trying to disrupt the election.

Politico first reported the hack after receiving emails from an anonymous account, including documents from Trump's campaign.

According to the Trump camp, Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign".

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump kamala harris phones spied chinese cyber breach probe
Source: MEGA

Trump's camp blames the hack on the Biden administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheung said the documents were "obtained illegally from foreign sources" and "intended to interfere" with the 2024 election.

He said: "A new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a 'high ranking official' on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump's selection of a vice presidential nominee."

The documents leaked to the political outlet were deemed authentic by two sources familiar with the matter.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump kamala harris phones spied chinese cyber breach probe
Source: MEGA

Harris has yet to comment on the hack.

One of the documents reportedly included Trump's running mate's vetting file.

It included a 271-page dossier on the Ohio Senator's records, as well as his public criticisms of the former president.

The hacker claimed they had a "variety of documents from (Trump's) legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions".

The hacker told Politico: "I suggest you don't be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them."

Cheung responded by saying: "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.