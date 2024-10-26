Election Hacking Scandal: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' Phones 'Spied On' By Chinese Cyber Spooks — Sparking National Security Breach Probe
The phones of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their associates, were allegedly hacked.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an urgent probe was launched to investigate the potential breach after Chinese hackers had reportedly tapped into Verizon's system and targeted the candidates.
According to sources, investigators are currently working to determine the extent of the breach and what communications may have been compromised.
While the Trump campaign was notified of the situation, they did not confirm the specific targeting of Trump and J.D. Vance's phones.
In a statement, Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, suggested a possible motive behind the hack, claiming Vice President Harris's actions may have incited foreign attacks to hinder Trump's return to office.
This latest cyber attack draws parallels to the 2016 presidential election hack, where Democratic Party officials were targeted, leading to the leak of private emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign. The publication of these emails, attributed to Russia had significant implications on the election and sparked a subsequent investigation by the Justice Department.
This incident adds to the previous hacking attempt on the Trump campaign earlier this year, where three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps were charged with trying to disrupt the election.
Politico first reported the hack after receiving emails from an anonymous account, including documents from Trump's campaign.
According to the Trump camp, Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign".
Cheung said the documents were "obtained illegally from foreign sources" and "intended to interfere" with the 2024 election.
He said: "A new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a 'high ranking official' on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump's selection of a vice presidential nominee."
The documents leaked to the political outlet were deemed authentic by two sources familiar with the matter.
One of the documents reportedly included Trump's running mate's vetting file.
It included a 271-page dossier on the Ohio Senator's records, as well as his public criticisms of the former president.
The hacker claimed they had a "variety of documents from (Trump's) legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions".
The hacker told Politico: "I suggest you don't be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them."
Cheung responded by saying: "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House."
