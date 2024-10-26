Real Cost of Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: How Health Woes Left Her an 'Exhausted Wreck' and Prince William a 'Husk'

The world rejoiced when Princess Kate announced her cancer was in remission — but sources revealed her brutal battle with the devastating disease has taken a harsher toll than she's willing to admit by stealing her zest for life.

A palace source told RadarOnline.com: "Kate has been emotionally crippled by the vicious impact the cancer and its treatments have had on her.

"She's mentally and physically exhausted and slogging through even the simplest of her duties.

"Those around her have noticed she has lost her spark and enthusiasm."