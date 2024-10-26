Real Cost of Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: How Health Woes Left Her an 'Exhausted Wreck' and Prince William a 'Husk'
The world rejoiced when Princess Kate announced her cancer was in remission — but sources revealed her brutal battle with the devastating disease has taken a harsher toll than she's willing to admit by stealing her zest for life.
A palace source told RadarOnline.com: "Kate has been emotionally crippled by the vicious impact the cancer and its treatments have had on her.
"She's mentally and physically exhausted and slogging through even the simplest of her duties.
"Those around her have noticed she has lost her spark and enthusiasm."
On Oct. 10, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales attended her first public engagement since completing chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Alarming photographs from the event show the future Queen of England looking drawn and tired with noticeable dark circles under her eyes.
But the loving mother of three didn't let her personal struggles stop her from tagging along, unannounced, with her husband, Prince William, on a grim mission to comfort the heartbroken families of three children and a teacher killed in a brutal knife attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
Kate reportedly decided to join William "to show her support, empathy and compassion to the local community."
But the "emotional visit" was tough on an already exhausted Kate, who is now a "shell of her former self," according to the royal source.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kate was blindsided by cancer at nearly the same time King Charles was found to be suffering from his own malignancy.
And while the brave royal has finished her chemotherapy regimen, 75-year-old Charles is still enduring his own cancer treatments.
According to another royal sources, Charles has little time for his daughter-in-law's plight.
A palace courtier said: "William is deeply concerned about Kate, and he's gone to his father looking for support only to find Charles has no patience for her struggles since he's still dealing with his own.
"His only answer is both William and Kate need to keep a stiff upper lip and serve as they are duty-bound to do."
In the 13 years she's been married to William, the popular princess has proven her loyalty to the crown countless times, and sources said she's continuing her track record of going above and beyond to meet her royal duties.
Noted the insider: "She's pushing herself to make everyone happy, particularly King Charles, but it's very clear that she's not back to normal."
When Princess Kate shared the news she was cancer-free in an emotional video released on September 9 and featuring William, 42, and their children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, she looked vibrant and hopeful.
But she also admitted the "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable" and sources said she's struggling more than she's letting on.
Said the courtier: "It's not in Kate's nature to complain, but you just have to look at her to see how drained she is."
Yet the gutsy royal is refusing to take a step back.
Recently, she shared a post on social media indicating she'd unofficially attended an investiture ceremony.
There have also been several closed-door meetings in the Court Circular in recent weeks that seem to show it's business as usual for her.
"She's putting a lot of pressure on herself," spilled the source.
"She feels like the family needs her to step up, but of course the worry is she's pushing herself way too hard."
Now, Kensington Palace has announced she'll likely attend the National Service of Remembrance this month and host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.
Said the source: "This should be a time for Kate to take it easy, but that doesn't seem to be allowed.
"A lot of people are worried her health could suffer in the long run. "It's a shame they can't just let her rest!"
