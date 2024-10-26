Your tip
Miffed Melissa Gilbert Fuming Promoter is Pushing Live Events to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'Little House on the Prairie'

melissa gilbert fuming promoter
Source: MEGA

Miffed Melissa Gilbert is fuming as a promoter promotes live events for the 50th anniversary of ‘Little House.’

By:

Oct. 26 2024

Melissa Gilbert is taking aim at a promoter pushing live 50th-anniversary events for her classic television series Little House on the Prairie by saying the shows are a "shocking affront" to fans.

Gilbert, 60, who played pioneer girl Laura Ingalls Wilder on the NBC program from 1974 to 1983, appeared at one California festival in March – but was unable to continue the tour.

melissa gilbert fuming promoter
Source: PEACOCK/YOUTUBE

Melissa Gilbert is taking aim at a promoter pushing live 50th-anniversary events for her classic TV series ‘Little House on the Prairie’ by saying the shows are a ‘shocking affront’ to fans!

Yet, she charges organizer Jack Bishop and his company, Gravel Road Markets LLC, continued to advertise her involvement and wrongly told consumers she was a co-producer.

"Fans were buying tickets to see me, and I knew that I wasn't going to be there," said Gilbert, who said she took to social media to set the record straight.

"I will not work with anyone who does this. Period – full stop,"

melissa gilbert fuming promoter
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gilbert said, ‘Fans were buying tickets to see me, and I knew that I wasn't going to be there.’

Citing complaints from the public, Gilbert added attendees also griped about the quality of some Gravel Road events.

"From what I understand, it became a waking nightmare," she alleged.

"They ran out of food. He oversold tickets. He didn't pay the vendors."

melissa gilbert fuming promoter
Source: MEGA

Charlotte Stewart, Melissa Gilbert’s former costar on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ was among the ex-cast members who announced that none would appear at the company’s future events due to them being ‘poorly organized and executed.’

Gilbert and former costars Alison Arngrim, Karen Grassle, Dean Butler, Charlotte Stewart and Matthew Labyorteaux announced none of them would appear at the company’s future events due to them being “poorly organized and executed” – and requested their names and likenesses be removed from all promotional materials.

The cast also carped Gravel Road listed the actor-less bashes as "sold out" rather than canceled.

melissa gilbert fuming promoter
Source: COZI TV/YOUTUBE

Melissa Gilbert played pioneer girl Laura Ingalls Wilder on the NBC program, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ from 1974 to 1983.

Gilbert said: "I think it really sheds a terrible light on the brand."

