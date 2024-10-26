Jilted Jennifer Lopez Turns Man-Eater: Single Diva ‘Revenge Dating String of Studs’ to Try and ‘Get Under Ex Ben's Skin’
Jilted Jennifer Lopez is going full cougar with gorgeous young men in an effort to put estranged hubby Ben Affleck in the rearview mirror, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The 55-year-old Grammy winner, who split earlier this year from the Gone Girl star, 52, officially filed to end their stormy two-year marriage on August 20, the exact date of their second anniversary.
Their divorce battle is still simmering, but sources said the sad songbird is hoping some hot hookups will help heal her heartbreak.
Said a source: "She's given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her.
"She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off."
Another insider told RadarOnline.com: "She's desperate to forget about him and get over the anguish he's put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no-strings-attached fun with hot young guys.
"Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with young guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel sexy and desirable again."
A pal said it won't be hard to find sexy studs who are ready, willing and able, as the “Love Don't Cost a Thing” singer is in the best shape of her life.
The friend said: "They'll all be vetted and will have to signs NDAs but after that it's game on.
"She may not want anything serious for a while, but she does want to have some fun, and who knows – maybe one of the hookups will turn into more. But her mission right now is just to feel sexy again and forget about Ben forever."
This won't be the “This Is Me...Now” siren's first time romancing a younger man – in 2011, when she was 42, she hooked up with backup dancer Casper Smart, who was just 23 at the time.
Despite their 18-year age gap, the May-December pair dated on and off for five years, before they split for good in 2016.
"She had a great time with Casper, she doesn't regret it at all. She'd love to find that same sort of connection again, but she's keeping her expectations low," said a source. "All she wants for now is some good loving."
