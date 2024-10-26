Jilted Jennifer Lopez Turns Man-Eater: Single Diva ‘Revenge Dating String of Studs’ to Try and ‘Get Under Ex Ben's Skin’

Their divorce battle is still simmering, but sources said the sad songbird is hoping some hot hookups will help heal her heartbreak.

Said a source: "She's given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her.

"She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off."

Another insider told RadarOnline.com: "She's desperate to forget about him and get over the anguish he's put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no-strings-attached fun with hot young guys.

"Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with young guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel sexy and desirable again."