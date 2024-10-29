Vanderpump Blues: Lisa Vanderpump 'Pushed Out' of Her 'Vanderpump Rules' Show as Bosses 'Bid to Minimize Her Filming Involvement'

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lisa Vanderpump, executive producer and star of Vanderpump Rules, could be booted from the Bravo reality show she has ruled for over a decade. The reality star's stacked paycheck and reduced relevance to VPR's new direction may result in her exit soon, despite the show's fate still hanging in the balance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lisa's high paycheck on Vanderpump Rules has some believing she will be pushed out of filming the show's upcoming Season 12.

Article continues below advertisement

The spin-off was created in 2013 off the heels of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, centering on the drama-filled restaurant staff working at one of Lisa's successful West Hollywood hot spots, SUR. While Lisa has always been at the center of the successful series, the storylines have evolved over the past decade to focus on the cast members' other ventures.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The hit Bravo reality series is currently on a hiatus following its explosive Season 11 focused on 'Scandoval'.

Article continues below advertisement

The show is currently on hiatus following the release of Season 11 earlier this year, which focused on Ariana Madix's difficult relationship with her cheating ex, Tom Sandoval. Season 12 was reportedly paused to allow the cast time to recover and move on from "Scandoval".

Article continues below advertisement

Author Thea de Sousa, who released The Unofficial Vanderpump Rules Ultimate Trivia Book, recently claimed Lisa may not have a significant part in the new season if and when it returns. She told The U.S. Sun: "I heard.... Bravo has been trying to push Lisa Vanderpump out of the show." "First of all her paycheck, [the] number that she adds to the show, second of all, her relevancy, with the cast having moved on from her restaurants."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"For the past season, they've been trying to minimize her contact with the show. That's Bravo's doing. That's nothing to do with the cast." Sousa added: "So people are perceiving that to be Lisa distancing herself, and it's not. It's the other way around. It's the show trying to distance itself from Lisa."

Article continues below advertisement

"She's at like a guest star level now on Vanderpump. It's a lot less money." The author previously claimed VPR is becoming too costly — as cast members receive a pay increase each season — and the only way to lower their salaries is to "demote" them with less airtime on the show.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Sousa explained: "So now we're up to Season 12, so you can imagine how completely just underwater Bravo is in terms of paying this cast, and that's been the issue since spring." “That's been the reason why they didn't film over the summer. They couldn't handle the same contracts."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The VPR cast allegedly needed time to reload following the situation with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on Season 11.

Article continues below advertisement

"So they had to start negotiating [with] people and trying to move people down from maybe main cast member to 'friend of,' which they had tried to do a couple [of] seasons before." A Bravo spokesperson previously said there was "no truth" to the rumors surrounding the network wanting to "demote" stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, OG cast member Peter Madrigal claimed Vanderpump Rules "refused" to pay him to return for Season 11 and wanted him to do the show for free. Having been paid for the past 10 seasons, Madrigal turned down the offer and refused filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lisa admitted she expected Vanderpump Rules to have ended over the last three years, but the drama always brought the show back.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo series has been on hiatus and has not begun filming yet for Season 12, with an official release date still hanging in the balance. Despite an anticipated return, Sousa believes the next season will be the show's last — primarily due to the production being out of Bravo's budget.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Lisa admitted to The U.S. Sun that she had expected VPR to end every year for the past three years. She joked: "Take a breath, we'll be back." The 64-year-old also admitted that while she "spreads herself thin" with all her business ventures, she always "gives it her all".