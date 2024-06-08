Your tip
Fakery Denied: Vanderpump Boss Rubbishes Claims He Gave Cast 'Specific Talking Points' in Mid-Season Crisis Meeting, Rejects Scheana Shay’s Claims That He Threatened to Fire Them

alex baskin addresses drama vanderpump rules denies interference
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 8 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Alex Baskin, the head of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, addressed recent claims made by cast member Scheana Shay during a panel dubbed "Reality Producers Tell All."

Shay alleged that Baskin had issued a veiled threat to the cast during the 11th season's production last summer, insinuating cancellation if improvements were not made.

raquel leviss tom sandoval intimate facetime video pp
Source: mega

The latest season of 'Vanderpump Rules' began filming in late June 2023.

In response to Shay's statements, Baskin acknowledged the challenging situation of the mid-season and the impact of social media on the cast during Variety’s TV FYC Fest in West Hollywood, California.

He highlighted the need for the cast to focus on creating genuine content without manufacturing drama, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among the cast members, noting a shift from their previous successful formula.

“We did get the entire cast together, and we thought we had hit a point in the season where I actually think that they were impacted by what was happening on social media,” Baskin told the panel. “We basically were telling them to drown out the noise, and to make the show that they had made over the previous ten seasons — and that didn’t mean we asked them to manufacture anything.”

“It didn’t mean that we gave them any specific talking points,” he continued. “It just meant that we had made a show that worked because it was everybody rowing in the same direction, and reacting to each other. And we’ve gotten away from that. So we thought that we had to intervene in that sense.”

raquel leviss tom sandoval intimate facetime video
Source: mega

They began filming the new season after the infamous 'Scandoval' affair.

According to Variety, the latest season of Vanderpump Rules began filming in late June 2023, following the scandalous revelation of the "Scandoval" affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss.

This affair, hidden during the previous season, brought turmoil and intrigue to the show, resulting in increased ratings and Emmy nominations. However, the aftermath of this scandal posed difficulties for the new season's production.

Subsequently, Bravo announced a temporary halt in the production of Vanderpump Rules, awaiting a clearer perspective on the show’s future direction.

MORE ON:
Vanderpump Rules
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Bravo announced a temporary halt in the production.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Vanderpump Rules, its spinoff show, The Valley, featuring Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and new cast members, has emerged as a resounding success.

With its high ratings and positive reception, the spinoff continues to thrive despite the challenges faced by its cast members.

Source: radar

Despite the impending awkward interactions due to the fractured relationships within the cast, Baskin confirmed that the upcoming season of The Valley will feature the return of all cast members.

The anticipation for the new season is palpable as viewers eagerly await the unfolding drama in the lives of these reality TV personalities.

