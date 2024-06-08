In response to Shay's statements, Baskin acknowledged the challenging situation of the mid-season and the impact of social media on the cast during Variety’s TV FYC Fest in West Hollywood, California.

He highlighted the need for the cast to focus on creating genuine content without manufacturing drama, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among the cast members, noting a shift from their previous successful formula.

“We did get the entire cast together, and we thought we had hit a point in the season where I actually think that they were impacted by what was happening on social media,” Baskin told the panel. “We basically were telling them to drown out the noise, and to make the show that they had made over the previous ten seasons — and that didn’t mean we asked them to manufacture anything.”

“It didn’t mean that we gave them any specific talking points,” he continued. “It just meant that we had made a show that worked because it was everybody rowing in the same direction, and reacting to each other. And we’ve gotten away from that. So we thought that we had to intervene in that sense.”