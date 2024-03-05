'Vanderpump Rules' Star Peter Madrigal Claims He Rejected Offer to Appear in Season 11 for Virtually Nothing, Wasn't His Choice to Be MIA
Somebody better call Jerry Maguire because Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal said Bravo refused to show him the money, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The SUR manager confirmed he will be MIA in upcoming episodes despite his numerous cameos on VPR since season 1. "You won't be seeing me," he confessed on a new episode of the "Bravo and Blaze" podcast. "It wasn't by my choice. I mean — I guess it was by my choice."
"In a sense. Basically, my choice was to come back to the show for free or not do it," Madrigal clarified, noting he's been paid for his contributions since the inception of the hit reality series.
"And then they asked me, 'Do it for free,'" he shared, going on to set the record straight. "They didn't [actually] say for free. But they didn't have it in the budget — [they didn't have] any payment for me in the budget."
Madrigal said that his time is worth more than they are willing to offer and that's why he is opting to walk away, adding, "I'm one of the biggest staples there. I'm still at SUR for the most part."
Peter started at SUR in 2008, according to his LinkedIn page. Prior to that, he attended University of Southern California between 2005 and 2008, where he majored in theater.
In addition to his VPR cameos, he also worked in real estate part-time in recent years.
"I started my own production company that I'm really focused on right now," he shared about his side hustles in 2022. "[I'm] getting projects done. I have a bunch of projects that I'm working on at the moment. So that's one of my main focuses for [2023]."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Peter Madrigal SLAMS 'Home Wrecker' Raquel Leviss, Says Scheana Shay Won't Be Fired For Alleged Assault
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Negotiating Return for Season 11 as She Remains in Mental Health Facility
- Watch: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Savagely Booed at BravoCon While On Stage With Ex Ariana
Executive producer Alex Baskin previously shed light on how "Scandoval" impacted negotiations after Tom Sandoval's affair with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix's now-ex BFF Rachel "Raquel" Leviss boosted ratings on Peacock and Bravo.
"Their point is, rightfully, 'You guys are touting the show's success. Where is our piece of that?' Those are tough conversations. I did think that everybody, with the exception of Rachel, who had to make a personal decision, wanted to come back," Baskin told the Los Angeles Times in January. "Everybody did better than what they had previously gotten."
Although Leviss won't be coming back to VPR anytime in the near future, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the ex-reality star made $14,800 for charity by selling her pre-worn hoodies and necklace that was significant during her affair with Sandoval on eBay.
A source close to the former Bravolebrity said that Leviss spent three months at a mental health facility in Arizona following the explosive Season 10 reunion, and she ultimately made the decision to ditch the show altogether so she can remain focused on her mental health journey.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
They noted that Leviss "knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing."