'Diddy' Was 'Desperate' to Meet Queen Elizabeth After Inviting Princes William and Harry to Depraved Freak-Offs: 'She's Never Invited Me To Buckingham Palace'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was "desperate" to meet Queen Elizabeth and questioned why he had never been invited to Buckingham Palace.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, was baffled Her Majesty had never reached out with him, alluding to his high standing in the music industry.
Journalist Celia Walden told of Diddy's unlikely fascination with the Queen while recalling a 2008 interview she did with the rapper.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she said the chat "wasn't a comfortable experience, but this reflection actively made me squirm.
"Then there was Combs' assertion that, although 'totally jaded' at the tender age of 38, there was still one person he was desperate to meet: 'The Queen of England. I don't know why I’ve never met her,' the rapper told me, visibly baffled by this oversight. 'She's never invited me to the palace – not yet, anyway.'"
Diddy is now facing multiple federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution - all of which he denies - and he’s currently behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial.
Former showbiz agent Rob Shutter revealed last week Diddy, his former client, was "obsessed" with the Royals and was determined to get them to his parties.
Speaking to BBC News, Shutter said: "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William.
"He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage.
"(Prince William and Prince Harry) never accepted (his invites). They were never part of his world."
Despite the brothers' refusal to attend the parties, Shutter claims his ex-employer had "framed pictures" of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex in his New York home.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Diddy has been accused of drugging and raping a young boy aged 10.
The horrifying new accusations against the disgraced music producer were revealed in a new lawsuit.
The victim claimed he met Diddy back in 2005 when he travelled with his parents from California to New York City.
He was allegely just 10-years-old at the time and interested in becoming an actor or rapper.
The young boy's parents hired an industry consultant who arranged for Diddy to meet with the young boy for an "audition".
Diddy allegedly asked to meet with the boy alone before meeting with the family and the consultant allegedly took the 10-year-old to his hotel room without his parents.
According to the lawsuit, the young boy performed for Diddy who told him that he could "make him a star".
Another person in the hotel room allegedly then gave the young boy a soda and he began to feel "a little funny."
The plaintiff's attorney claimed the drink was laced with drugs "including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy."
After drinking the soda, Combs allegedly sexually assaulted the 10-year-old and told the boy: "You have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes."
Following the alleged assault, the consultant hired by the boy's parents noticed he was "badly shaken" and took him back to his folks.
The lawsuit also claimed Combs told the young boy if he told anyone, he would "hurt his parents."
The alleged victim claimed in the lawsuit he has suffered from "severe depression and anxiety" over the years.
