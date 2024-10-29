Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Diddy

'Diddy' Was 'Desperate' to Meet Queen Elizabeth After Inviting Princes William and Harry to Depraved Freak-Offs: 'She's Never Invited Me To Buckingham Palace'

'Diddy' Was 'Desperate' to Meet Queen Elizabeth After Inviting Princes William and Harry to Depraved Freak-Offs: 'She's Never Invited Me To Buckingham Palace'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was baffled as to why he had never been invited to Buckingham Palace.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was "desperate" to meet Queen Elizabeth and questioned why he had never been invited to Buckingham Palace.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 54, was baffled Her Majesty had never reached out with him, alluding to his high standing in the music industry.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy gay sex assault aspiring singer drug party promising fame
Source: MEGA

Diddy was 'desperate' to meet the Queen.

Article continues below advertisement

Journalist Celia Walden told of Diddy's unlikely fascination with the Queen while recalling a 2008 interview she did with the rapper.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she said the chat "wasn't a comfortable experience, but this reflection actively made me squirm.

Article continues below advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

The late Queen never invited Diddy to her residence, much to his surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

"Then there was Combs' assertion that, although 'totally jaded' at the tender age of 38, there was still one person he was desperate to meet: 'The Queen of England. I don't know why I’ve never met her,' the rapper told me, visibly baffled by this oversight. 'She's never invited me to the palace – not yet, anyway.'"

Diddy is now facing multiple federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution - all of which he denies - and he’s currently behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs freak offs biggest showbiz events drug fueled orgie
Source: MEGA

Diddy wanted Princes William and Harry to attend his 'freak off' parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Former showbiz agent Rob Shutter revealed last week Diddy, his former client, was "obsessed" with the Royals and was determined to get them to his parties.

Speaking to BBC News, Shutter said: "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William.

"He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage.

Article continues below advertisement
harry william put on united front pp
Source: MEGA

Harry and William reportedly turned down Diddy's offer.

MORE ON:
Diddy

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"(Prince William and Prince Harry) never accepted (his invites). They were never part of his world."

Despite the brothers' refusal to attend the parties, Shutter claims his ex-employer had "framed pictures" of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex in his New York home.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Diddy has been accused of drugging and raping a young boy aged 10.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry william feud worse wives at odds pp
Source: MEGA

Diddy had a framed picture of William and Harry according to his former agent.

Article continues below advertisement

The horrifying new accusations against the disgraced music producer were revealed in a new lawsuit.

The victim claimed he met Diddy back in 2005 when he travelled with his parents from California to New York City.

He was allegely just 10-years-old at the time and interested in becoming an actor or rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

The young boy's parents hired an industry consultant who arranged for Diddy to meet with the young boy for an "audition".

Diddy allegedly asked to meet with the boy alone before meeting with the family and the consultant allegedly took the 10-year-old to his hotel room without his parents.

According to the lawsuit, the young boy performed for Diddy who told him that he could "make him a star".

Article continues below advertisement

Another person in the hotel room allegedly then gave the young boy a soda and he began to feel "a little funny."

The plaintiff's attorney claimed the drink was laced with drugs "including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy."

After drinking the soda, Combs allegedly sexually assaulted the 10-year-old and told the boy: "You have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the alleged assault, the consultant hired by the boy's parents noticed he was "badly shaken" and took him back to his folks.

The lawsuit also claimed Combs told the young boy if he told anyone, he would "hurt his parents."

The alleged victim claimed in the lawsuit he has suffered from "severe depression and anxiety" over the years.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.