Martini Before Dinner and Sugar-Free Mint: Long Lost Piece of Memorabilia Reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s In-Flight Royal Rider
Queen Elizabeth II’s taste while riding mile-high included a pre-dinner martini and Ronald Raegan’s beloved sugar-free mints, according to newly uncovered archives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hansons Auctioneers, the auction house offering up the archives, said: “Her memorabilia includes confidential instructions on how to care for our late Queen and Prince Philip – right down to the sweets Her Majesty preferred on take-off.”
The royal’s in-flight preferences were discovered when the auction house listed the archives of Elizabeth Evans – a flight attendant who worked for Her Majesty and Prince Phillip during the 1989 flight tour of Singapore and Malaysia.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away in November 2022. She was 96.
One of the notes included clear pre-dinner instructions, with one reading: “Her Majesty tends to like a Martini before her guests arrive.”
The queen’s in-flight guest list also included high profile names. Menu cards and other memorabilia from her travels included signatures from celebrities such as Rod Stewart, Cliff Richard, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Warren Beatty, Virginia Wade, Billie Jean King and Patrick Swayze.
The collection includes a note to staff advising them to let the queen sleep even as the plane is landing and to keep noise inside the cabin to a minimum. She also preferred to use her own pillows during the flight, providing in-flight staff with specific instructions on how to make her bed from the queen’s very own personal dresser.
The queen also shared a taste for the same mints Ronald Reagan became known for. Per the archives, she liked to snack on sugar-free Velamints — which were nicknamed “the official Air Force One mint” due to Reagan’s affinity with the sweet treat.
Hanson added in an interview with The Daily Telegraph: “The memorabilia captures the life and times of Concorde at its height and the detail that went into luxury travel with British Airways.
“No VIP wish was too small to be accommodated. Even smoking was permitted on board back then.”
Hanson speculated the queen “must have been highly regarded by British Airways” because the she had “served some of the most important people in the world”.
The memorabilia is now being offered at the Hanson Auctioneers and is scheduled to be sold on August 20.
RadarOnline.com has contacted the auction house for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com