Martini Before Dinner and Sugar-Free Mint: Long Lost Piece of Memorabilia Reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s In-Flight Royal Rider  

Queen Elizabeth II’s taste while riding mile-high included a pre-dinner martini and Ronald Raegan’s beloved sugar-free mints, according to newly uncovered archives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hansons Auctioneers, the auction house offering up the archives, said: “Her memorabilia includes confidential instructions on how to care for our late Queen and Prince Philip – right down to the sweets Her Majesty preferred on take-off.”

The royal’s in-flight preferences were discovered when the auction house listed the archives of Elizabeth Evans – a flight attendant who worked for Her Majesty and Prince Phillip during the 1989 flight tour of Singapore and Malaysia.