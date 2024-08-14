South Carolina Supreme Court Rules Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh May Get New Trial Amid Jury Tampering Allegations

During the trial, Hill reportedly told jurors “not to be fooled” by Murdaugh’s own emotional testimony in hopes that he would be convicted to help her make money from her self-published book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.

The jury did come back with a guilty verdict, and Murdaugh, 56, was handed two consecutive life sentences for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at their home on June 7, 2021.