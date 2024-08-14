Rob Schneider Issues Groveling Apology After Daughter Bashed Him for ‘Toxic’ Parenting and Body-Shaming: ‘I Feel Terrible’

RadarOnline.com can reveal the '90's comedy star is seeking forgiveness for his “shortcomings” after she bashed him for alleged poor parenting and sending her to “fat camp” as a child.

The 35-year-old recalled: “I was, like, a really, really heavy child . My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly.”

Schneider and King — born Tanner Elle Schneider — made headlines this week when Elle claimed the Jersey Star actor tormented her and treated her poorly for being overweight.

“I love you completely. I love you entirely. And I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible and I just want you to know that I don’t take anything you say personally.”

The Hot Chick actor pleaded: “I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings .

Apologizing profusely, Schneider said: “Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. I clearly wasn’t.”

King is Schneider’s only child, who he had with model London King.

When asked why he didn’t want to “attack” his daughter “back” after her public bashing, Schneider said in an teaser clip for an upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson: “When you love someone completely — I love her — and all I want for her is to be happy and to heal from this.”

The Saturday Night Live alum — who shares Elle with former model London King — has not been in contact with Elle for “four or five years”.

The singer explained in her recent appearance on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast she “doesn’t want to be associated” with Schneider due to his political beliefs and his stance on social issues.

She explained: “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s---about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f---ed.