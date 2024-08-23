US Mpox Alert: Biden-Harris Administration Admit They Are ‘Closely Monitoring’ Spread of Deadly Disease After It Spreads Outside Africa

The Biden-Harris Administration admitted they're closely monitoring increasing cases of the highly infectious mpox disease.

In the wake of the pandemic, there are growing concerns about the rapid spread of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, outside of Africa.

Following the surge of cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the U.S. federal government established an "incident response structure" across agencies as a proactive measure for "domestic preparedness", RadarOnline.com can reveal.