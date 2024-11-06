Donald Trump Pushes Baseless Claims of 'Massive Cheating' on Election Night — Before Polls Are Even Closed
Donald Trump has already started to question the results of the 2024 presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-president took to Truth Social to sow seeds of doubt in election results, despite polls still being open.
Trump, 78, baselessly claimed there was "massive cheating" happening in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state.
Shortly before 4 PM, Trump posted on Truth Social: "A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!"
Trump's post caught the attention of Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, who addressed the claims on X.
Bluestein, who is a Republican, reassured voters there was "absolutely no truth to this allegation".
He added: "It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."
In a follow-up post, Bluestein wrote: "We have been in regular contact with the RNC.
"We have been responsive to every report of irregularities at the polls to ensure Philadelphians can vote safely and securely."
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner also chimed in to reject Trump's claims – and he called on the Republican nominee to hand over evidence supporting his "wild allegations".
Krasner said: "There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation.
"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day.
"If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath."
On Monday night, Krasner sent a stern warning to anyone thinking of intimidating voters in Pennsylvania to "F around and find out".
The Philadelphia D.A. said: "Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia, F around and find out.
"Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people, F around and find out.
"We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons.
"So if you’re going to try to turn an election into some form of coercion, if you’re going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, you’re going to try to erase votes, you’re going to try any of that nonsense, we’re not playing. F around and find out. That’s what we’re going to do."
Meanwhile, CNN's Holmes Lybrand reported the Philadelphia Police Department was unaware of what law enforcement presence Trump was referring to in his post.
Daniel Dale posted on X: "From colleague @holmeslybrand: The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN they were not aware what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response."
Critics and political pundits have warned for weeks of the possibility of Trump refusing to accept or challenge the results of the presidential election should Kamala Harris win by pushing false claims of voter fraud and election interference, particularly in swing states.
